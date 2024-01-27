Cleburne, Burleson mayors call for unity

Jan. 26—Both in conquering challenges and creating opportunity, togetherness is the key, Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain and Burleson Mayor Chris Fletcher said.

Both spoke at the Jan. 17 quarterly luncheon of the Johnson County Builder's Association.

"I remember when I first met Mayor Fletcher," Cain said. "It was at a Cleburne Railroaders game, and he asked me, 'What is this Burleson versus Cleburne thing?'

"And I've got to say that Chris has been very instrumental in getting all of us to work together as a community."

With growth exploding throughout Johnson County, not to mention north Texas, now more than ever is the time for unity, Fletcher said.

"We've got to work together on this stuff," Fletcher said. "We have 200,000 people heading this way according to projections but the issue we have right now is that Johnson County acts like a collection of individual towns."

Cain agreed.

"If we want to compete with Fort Worth and Dallas when it comes to economic development opportunities, we've got to come together as Johnson County," Cain said. "If we don't, when those 200,000 people come, they're going to bring their way of life. So we need to work together to welcome growth but also to ensure that we keep our small town feel and character that we all love."

Both mayors spoke of opportunity as well as steps underway to increase partnership and unity between the county's cities.

"[Johnson County Judge Chris Boedeker] has really stepped up through calling for creation of a county transportation masterplan," Fletcher said. "That is going to be so valuable to us in planning for county growth."

Fletcher talked of the benefit of seeking out matching federal funds for county projects and the benefit of Burleson Councilwoman Victoria Johnson who now also serves as secretary/treasurer of the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

"They're the ones who tell TxDOT where to build," Fletcher said. "But they're also the ones who award federal funds."

Whereas Burleson is blessed when it comes to attracting business by the presence of Interstate 35W, the Chisholm Trail Parkway, which connects Cleburne and Fort Worth, has been a true game changer, Cain said.

"A game changer for the entire county," Cain said. "It starts with roads. If we have the right infrastructure and roads we have the chance of staying ahead of growth. Just go talk to Dallas and Carollton to see what happens when you don't get your road first on that."

The Johnson County portion of the CTP will soon gain two more lanes, Fletcher said.

A trade school to be built off the toll road will employ 300 and train 5,000 students, Fletcher said.

The school, scheduled to open next year, will not only help train a local work force but also help attract industry to the county. That, in tandem with career tech opportunities available at Cleburne and Burleson high schools further increases such opportunities and possibilities, Cain added.

A website and podcast will help promote amenities and events in towns throughout the county, Fletcher said.

"That's very important," Fletcher said. "What we want to do is highlight what we have in the county. We have great towns, but we have a marketing problem. So we want to come together and help everybody out on this because it makes us all look good."

Cain and Fletcher stressed the importance of county towns working together not only to increase unity but also to find ways to increase efficiency, cut costs and save taxpayer dollars."

To the builders and other business owners at the luncheon, Cain emphasized that business is the primary economic driver.

"The chambers of commerce and the businesses drive our economy and communities," Cain said. "Government's job is to support and try to find creative solutions, but we need to understand that government is not the answer. It has a vital, important role, but it's all about business. You guys are the front line, literally the builders of our communities."

In answering audience member questions, Cain and Fletcher discussed the complex challenges of homelessness, water availability, bond and infrastructure issues.

Though challenges are many, so are opportunities, Cain concluded.

"It's a great day in Johnson County," Cain said.