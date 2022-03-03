Cleburne man faces murder charge in January fatal shooting in Keene neighborhood

A murder warrant was served Thursday to a Cleburne man who was in jail on previous charges stemming from a fatal shooting in January in a Keene neighborhood.

Authorities have not released a motive for the Jan. 11 shooting, but illegal drugs were found at the scene.

Killed in the shooting was 21-year-old Carlos Flores of Irving.

The warrant was served to Isaac Joel Lopez just a day after a judge signed the warrant charging the Cleburne man with murder.

Lopez was arrested just days after the shooting on charges of tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity.

In addition to his arrest, authorities have taken into custody Jose Miguel Ruiz Paredes of Cleburne and Joshua Michael Velasquez of Irving.

Paredes and Velasquez face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. near Alaska Street. Flores was found dead near a sedan in the middle of a cul-de-sac near the end of the road, police said in a news release. He died from a gunshot wound to his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two other gunshot victims were found lying on a porch on Alaska Street and sitting on the grass about a block away on Lee Street, police said. They were flown to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

It’s believed the victims and shooters knew one another, and officers were looking into whether the drugs were the cause of the meeting between the parties.