Cleburne man pleads guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old at gunpoint

Jan. 22—A Cleburne man pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint last year in San Antonio. She was rescued when a passerby saw her hold up a "Help Me!" sign in the parked card.

Steven Robert Sablan, 62, of Cleburne pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping. He has been in federal custody since July 2023.

Sablan admitted that he drove her to California, threatened her with a firearm and sexually assaulted her multiple times before his arrest in Long Beach.

According to his plea agreement, on July 6 in San Antonio, Sablan abducted the victim, held her and transported her in his gray Nissan Sentra to Long Beach, California. The victim told Sablan she was 13 years old. During this ordeal, Sablan used a firearm to threaten and control the victim.

Sablan confined the victim until she was rescued July 9 in Long Beach after a Good Samaritan called 911 after seeing her holding a "Help Me" sign in the window of Sablan's car.

Sablan admitted in his plea agreement that during the Texas-to-California journey, he sexually assaulted the victim. At the time of the crime, Sablan had no legal custody or familial relationship to the victim.

His attorney, Deputy Federal Public Defender Nadine Hettle, declined to comment Saturday.

In July, Sablan was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

An FBI agent wrote in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint that the girl was walking down a street in San Antonio on July 6 when Sablan drove up, raised a black handgun and told her, "If you don't get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you."

United States District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha scheduled an Oct. 25 sentencing hearing, at which time Sablan will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The FBI and the Long Beach Police Department investigated this matter. The Cleburne Police Department provided assistance.

Assistant United States Attorney Chelsea Norell of the Violent and Organized Crime Section is prosecuting this case.