Cleburne's growth outlook remains optimistic

Jan. 29—Locally and nationally grocery, and other, prices remain high while economic woes abound. Such aside, Cleburne's economic and growth prospects appear promising going forward, Cleburne Economic Development Manager Grady Easdon said.

Easdon delivered his quarterly economic development update for the city during the Jan. 23 Cleburne City Council meeting.

"So much is going on in Cleburne this past year and this and it's all good too," Easdon said.

Easdon said housing and business developments remain robust.

On the housing front, both single and multi-family units, 10,400 units sit within various stages of development in Celburne.

"We issued 263 new residential construction permits through December," Easdon said. "That's a very positive sign considering 11 Fed rate increases through 2023 not to mention navigating issues of building supply shortages and labor issues. So, we're very pleased to see that."

The 41 residential building permits issued by the city in December alone appear to indicate growing builder confidence, Easdon said.

"Banks are still cautious," Easdon said. "But the interest rate environment is getting more favorable for investors."

The current average for a 30-year mortgage is 6.6% compared to last quarter's 30-year high of 8%, Easdon said.

"We're in a good position with hundreds of lots ready to go once the builders are," Easdon said. "Something that should keep us in a good spot for the next few years."

Easdon added that, with interest rates sitting "meaningly lower" than they were just two months ago, an increase in new housing starts and sales should likely follow.

"Home prices in Cleburne show signs on leveling out, which could further contribute to increased sales if mortgage loan rates continue the current trend," Easdon said. "New legislation increasing the homestead exemption could also be a driver of home sales."

Easdon name checked several new restaurants and businesses recently or soon to open as evidence of Cleburne's ongoing business development.

Permit wise, commercial activity remains consistent with the previous four years while Cleburne continues to attract the attention of site selectors for large industrial projects, Easdon said.

"We're definitely on everybody's radar now as being a vital part of the DFW Metroplex," Eason said.

Downtown Cleburne remains one of the city's "biggest bright spots," Easdon said.

"The transformation we continue to see in downtown including 11 new loft apartments all of which are fully leased," Easdon said.

Other numbers brought good news.

Sales tax revenues through January are up 2.94% compared to the same period year to date from the previous year although they are 1.62% down when comparing January 2024 to January 2023.

Unemployment rates decreased. Cleburne's rate is 3.4% compared to 3.9% last quarter. Unemployment rates decreased for Johnson County and Texas as well.

Easdon said water, street and other projects in the works leave Cleburne well ready for the challenges of the growth expected.

"We're all over the radar of central Texas," Mayor Scott Cain said. "It's here, and it's go time for Cleburne. But we've got to remember to continue to be Cleburne."