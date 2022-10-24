Cleethorpes: Extra water pumped into drought-hit boating lake

Amber Jackson called wildlife rescue after a goose got stuck in mud at the lake

Extra water has been pumped into a lake where birds have got stuck in the mud, a council has said.

Drought conditions in the summer saw water levels drop at Cleethorpes Boating Lake, exposing silt and mud.

As a result, some birds have found themselves in difficulties, with about 30 having been rescued by a charity.

North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) said Anglian Water had recently pumped in 45,000 litres to the lake, but more rainfall was needed to restore levels.

An NELC spokesperson said it was monitoring water levels at the lake.

"We really need more rain so it can fill naturally. The borehole we usually use to fill the lake is running dry," they added.

The exposed mud and silt is posing a risk to wildlife, with some birds getting stuck

Amber Jackson, who works at the Taphouse Kitchen and Grill near the lake, said at one point she had to call emergency wildlife rescue teams to save a stuck goose.

"I had a couple of ladies come in and say a goose had got stuck in the mud," she said.

"It's really sludgy mud, almost like quicksand. The minute you step on that, you're done for, really."

Ms Jackson said she believed the authority should take advantage of the low water levels to try and avoid the situation happening again in the future.

"They should take all of the water out and give it a clean and refill it back up," she said.

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said it was monitoring conditions at the lake to decide if any of the rescued birds could be returned.

Council officers were working with a fisheries company to check oxygen levels and the temperature of the water for the welfare of the fish, the NELC spokesperson said.

"We are doing what we can to mitigate the problem until there is more rainfall to restore water levels in the lake," they added.

