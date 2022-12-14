Cleethorpes: Goose dies after getting trapped in frozen lake

Wildlife rescue volunteers have spoken of their heartbreak after a much-loved goose died and another was badly hurt after getting stuck in a frozen lake.

The geese, known as Hansel and Gretel, were found trapped at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Tuesday morning.

Volunteers from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) worked to free the pair but, despite their efforts, Hansel could not be saved.

A CWR spokesperson said Gretel was "showing signs of improvement".

Writing on Facebook the rescue group said the birds had become stuck after a "rapid frost" on Monday night and two volunteers had rushed to the lake to try to free them.

They said Gretel was pulled from the water with injuries to her legs and wings from scraping the ice but "when our team got to [Hansel] it was sadly already too late".

CWR said geese "are well known for developing strong bonds" and despite receiving veterinary care Gretel appeared "very depressed and slow".

"It's now entirely up to Gretel on how she goes from here, she's an old bird and she may struggle at the start but we will be right by her side offering every opportunity to improve," they added.

Since the incident CWR have installed a ramp at the boating lake to help animals escape the water and have been carrying out ice-breaking patrols at the site and the nearby Thorpe Park Holiday Park.

