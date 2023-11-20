Cleethorpes tent death: Man arrested after body found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was found dead in a tent.

Officers discovered the man's body when they were called to the Meridian Road area of Cleethorpes at about 10:45 GMT on Sunday, Humberside Police said.

The force said it was treating the man's death as "unexplained" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The arrested man is being held in police custody.

A spokesperson said the family of the deceased man had been informed.

