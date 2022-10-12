Clemency denied for death row inmate Richard Fairchild

Oct. 12—The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for an Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed next month on his birthday.

Board members voted 4-1 Wednesday to deny clemency for Richard Fairchild.

An Oklahoma County jury in 1996 found Fairchild, 62, guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death for the murder of 3-year-old Adam Broomhall.

Court records show Broomhall was killed after suffering four to six blows on the front of his head after being burned by a water heater during a drunken rage by Fairchild.

Attorneys for Fairchild argue their client suffers from mental illness and is greatly impaired because of numerous traumas to his brain throughout his life which has led to organic brain syndrome.

"As Richard Fairchild's brain has deteriorated, he has descended into psychosis, a fact well-documented in his prison records," said Emma Rolls, an attorney for Fairchild in a press release following the board's vote. "Yet despite having lost touch with reality, Richard remains remorseful for his crime and continues to have an unblemished prison record. There is no principled reason for Oklahoma to execute him."

Oklahoma Attorney General John O' Connor said in a Wednesday press release that the board's vote was the right decision.

"Adam Broomhall was just three years old when his mother's boyfriend, Richard Stephen Fairchild, brutally tortured him to death on Nov. 13, 1995, for wetting the bed. Fairchild, a former amateur boxer, beat, burned, and threw Adam into the side of a table, silencing his cries forever," the release states. "Ultimately, an Oklahoma jury decided death was the just and appropriate punishment for the horrific murder of Adam. The conviction and sentence were affirmed after years of thorough reviews by the appellate courts."

Records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections presented by Fairchild's attorneys show that Fairchild suffered from delusions in 2014 and believed his family was controlling his execution date and that he was going to inherit millions of dollars after several family members allegedly died.

Fairchild's attorneys also presented affidavits from two jury members who said they would not have recommended the death sentence if Fairchild's known brain injuries at the time were presented during trial by the defense.

Attorneys for Fairchild asked the board to recommend life without the possibility of parole so their client would not escape severe punishment.

"We simply ask that mercy be given to a significantly mentally ill man," Fairchild's attorneys wrote.

Fairchild is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

