Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Jemaine Cannon

Jun. 7—The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for a death row inmate set for execution next month for a 1995 murder in Tulsa after escaping prison.

A Tulsa County jury in 1996 sentenced 51-year-old Jemaine Cannon to death for the 1995 murder of Sharonda Clark. Cannon is currently scheduled for execution on July 20 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Court records state Cannon escaped from prison after he stole a pickup owned by a southwest Oklahoma school district and drove to Tulsa and was being harbored by Clark.

Clark was found by Tulsa Police deceased on the bathroom floor in her residence with numerous stab wounds and a blood trail from a bedroom. Police went to Clark's residence after her grandmother filed a missing person's report after she didn't pick up her kids from daycare.

Cannon was later arrested in Michigan for Clark's murder and extradited back to Oklahoma.

Attorneys for Cannon argued he stabbed the woman in self-defense following a brief argument.

Cannon argued it was Clark that came at him with a knife first and he suffered a cut to his hand and after a struggle, Cannon said he gained control of the knife and blindly swung the knife at Clark.

Police reports state no defensive wounds "were noticeable" on Cannon after his arrest.

Attorneys for Cannon also told the Board their client suffers from stage three Sarcoidosis that affects his eyes, lungs, liver, spleen bones and skin.

"He has wondered if his rapidly deteriorating body will kill him before the government can," Mark Henrickson, Cannon's attorney told the board. "I urge you to consider a grant of clemency,"

Cannon's attorneys argued that not only should Cannon's life be sparred, but he should be free.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Cannon did not deserve mercy before the office argued its case against clemency.

"Her family has waited 28 years for justice," Assistant Attorney General Joshua Fanelli told the board. "They should wait no more."

During his time to speak, Cannon maintained his actions were in self-defense.

"I defended my life," Cannon said. "Even in the right, there is no enjoyment or satisfaction in acting in self-defense. This is something that no one should experience. The end result was not intended, it was not a murder. I wish it never happened."

In a press release following the board's denial of clemency, Drummond said he was pleased with the decision.

"I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the monster who brutally murdered Sharonda Clark and deprived her two young children of their mother.," Drummond said. "Justice will be served when the death penalty is carried out July 20."

