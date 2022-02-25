Clementon man found guilty of 2018 murder in Camden

CAMDEN – A Clementon man has been found guilty of the July 2018 murder of a Camden 18-year-old.

Jermaine Venable, 50, was accused of fatally shooting Jonathan Rojas as the victim sat in a parked vehicle near 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue in Camden.

A second 18-year-old, Devon Fisher of Glassboro, was wounded in the attack, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Venable allegedly opened fire on the victims as he rode a bicycle past their vehicle. He then fled the scene and was picked up by an SUV, according to surveillance video.

Jermaine Venable of Clementon has been found guilty of murder and other charges after a trial in Superior Court, Camden.

Venable was arrested in Camden on the day of the shooting.

A Superior Court jury also found Venable guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Venable is to be sentenced on April 6.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Jermaine Venable was accused of killing Jonathan Rojas of Camden