Clemson football running back Will Shipley shuts down transfer talk

Clemson football running back Will Shipley said he’s in a “stalemate with myself” when it comes to leaving school early for the NFL Draft.

One thing, though, is certain.

If he comes back, he’s coming back to Clemson.

Amid speculation about the junior’s next steps, and a lack of clarity on his end, Shipley on Thursday made it crystal clear: If he returns to college, he won’t be utilizing the transfer portal.

“Transferring is just not something that my family and I think we represent as a family,” Shipley said. “Not saying that it’s not a great option for some people. But for me, in my position where I’m at, it’s either going on to the big leagues, or staying back at Clemson University and being a Tiger for more year.”

Speaking as Clemson prepares for the Dec. 29 Gator Bowl against Kentucky, Shipley emphasized he’s ready to “get out there with my boys at least one more time” as he wraps up his junior season and deliberates whether or not he wants to go pro.

But suiting up for another school — such as NC State, where over 20 of Shipley’s relatives have graduated — isn’t in the cards. After Clemson’s 2023 home finale, in which Shipley took part in Senior Day ceremonies before starring against UNC, he wasn’t as forceful in ruling out a transfer.

Asked directly if the “opportunities” he was referencing in his future meant declaring for the NFL Draft, transferring or something else, Shipley said: “I wish I could tell you the answer. I really haven’t put enough thought into it. Like I said, I’ve been trying to give my all to this university.”

Speaking Thursday after Clemson’s second Gator Bowl practice, Shipley said he didn’t explicitly rule out a transfer in previous interviews because he was focused on the season and “I didn’t want to answer one way and then, you know, something happens and (I’m) not be able to step back on that word. So I just wanted to leave everything on the table.”

But now?

“It’s just not going to be an option for me,” Shipley said. “With everything going on in today’s world, there’s good opportunities to do so. But I frickin’ love Clemson University and what it’s done for me.”

“I feel like I’d be doing myself and everyone a disservice if I were to take that route. It’s just not something that came to my family as plausible.”

Shipley has 1,139 all-purpose yards this season, including 798 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. But he’s ceded his lead back position to Phil Mafah, his roommate, who leads the team with 894 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Shipley, a former All-ACC first team running back and Academic All-American, is one of only nine players in school history to score 30 career touchdowns. He isn’t listed among ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper’s top 10 running back prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft and is considered a mid- to late-round prospect.

