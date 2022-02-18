Clemson loses starting offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn to career-ending injury

Hunter Rayburn won't be able to continue his playing career because of a neck injury.

Clemson offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn won’t be able to continue his playing career because of a neck injury, it was confirmed Thursday night.

Rayburn, a redshirt junior from Pensacola, Florida, started six games last season at left guard and center. He was in the lineup for the Tigers’ final five games, including the 20-13 win against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida. He is expected to stay with the team as a student assistant.

A four-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 18 offensive guard in the country by ESPN, Rayburn had 97 snaps in his first two seasons, including a redshirt freshman year in 2019. He worked through injuries last season and made 506 snaps.

Clemson was set to return all five starters on the offensive. Rayburn was targeted for center with Marcus Tate at left guard, Will Putnam at right guard, Jordan McFadden at left tackle and Walker Parks at right tackle. Without Rayburn, the Tigers will need Mason Trotter in the middle. He made five starts there after recovering from a broken hand but did not play in the bowl game.

Clemson is set to begin spring practice on March 2 with the annual Orange and White scrimmage on April 9.

