Clemson reportedly lands transfer quarterback. It’s a familiar name to Tigers fans

A familiar name is heading back to Clemson.

Former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson announced his intention to transfer back to Clemson on Monday after spending the past four seasons at Northwestern, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Johnson, who was rated the No. 30 player, No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 1 player in Indiana in the 2016 class, played in 11 games for the Wildcats to mixed results. He completed 95 of 183 passes for five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The former blue-chip recruit also traded time with former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski during the 2021 season. Hilinski left USC shortly after Shane Beamer was hired to replace Will Muschamp as the head coach in Columbia in December 2020.

Clemson will return 2021 starter D.J. Uiagalelei and are set to bring in five-star recruit Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei was a mixed bag as he took over for Trevor Lawrence this fall. He completed just 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 yards. Uiagalelei also had more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9) this fall.

The Tigers finished the season 10-3, good for their 11th consecutive campaign with double-digit victories. Clemson closed the year with a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.