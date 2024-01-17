Clemson University student killed in multi-vehicle crash, SC coroner says

A Clemson University student was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said.

Jacob Walter Noack, a 20-year-old Summerville resident, died in the motor vehicle accident, the coroner’s office said Wednesday in a news release. The coroner’s office told The State that Noack was a student at Clemson.

On Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m., Noack was riding a motorcycle when it crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of S.C. 93/Old Greenville Highway and U.S. 76/Anderson Highway, according to the release. That’s less than a mile from the Clemson University campus.

Noack died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

Noack was wearing a helmet, the coroner’s office said. There was no word if anyone in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Information about the collision, and the other vehicle, was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office and the Clemson University Police Department. An autopsy has been scheduled, the coroner’s office said.

Following the wreck, the roads were temporarily closed and the Clemson City Police Department warned drivers to avoid the area.

Through Monday, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least one person has died in a Pickens County crash in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 17 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.