Cleo Smith update – live: Suspected abductor Terence Darrell Kelly moved to maximum security prison

Terence Darrell Kelly, the man charged with abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith, has been moved to a maximum security prison in Perth for threatening a reporter.

The Australian reported that in court on Thursday, Mr Kelly lashed out at the media, asking the magistrate, “What the f*** are the media doing here”.

He also looked a reporter directly in the eye and said: “I’m going to get out of here one day. I’m coming for you.”

Mr Kelly’s arrest followed a massive search for Cleo after she vanished from her family’s tent in the early hours of 16 October at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod.

Cleo was found safe on Wednesday morning after police raided a locked house in Carnarvon, a town about 62 miles south of the campsite and just two miles from her family home.

Meanwhile, Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, Cleo’s parents, released their first statement since their daughter was rescued on Wednesday morning.

The couple said that they were “humbled by the love and support” that they received throughout the search for their daughter. The pair also thanked those involved in Cleo’s rescue.

“In particular we would like to thank the WA Police, all those involved in the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends.

“We are so thankful that our little girl is back in our arms and our family is whole again.”

Cleo Smith: Man, 36, charged with abducting four-year-old girl in Australia

Cleo Smith: Police release audio of moment they found missing four-year-old

'Our family is whole again' says Cleo Smith's mother

Scott Morrison expresses 'relief'

Police release first picture of Cleo Smith

Parents issue first public statement

'Loner' suspect obsessed with Bratz dolls 'winks at cameras' as he's taken to jail

11:02 , Celine Wadhera

Since his arrest, it has emerged that suspected abductor Terence Darnell Kelly, described as a “loner” by his neighbours, had an obsession with Bratz dolls and owned a large collection of them.

One of Mr Kelly’s social media profiles is a Facebook page devoted entirely to the toys. Elsewhere on social media, Mr Kelly shared a post that showed him wearing a Bratz doll shirt, taking one of his dolls for a car ride – the post was captioned, “I love taking my dolls for drive arounds and doing their hair and taking selfies in public”.

My colleague Holly Bancroft reports.

‘Loner’ charged with abducting Cleo Smith ‘winks at cameras’ as he’s taken to jail

Cleo Smith’s parents release statement

10:00 , Celine Wadhera

On Friday, Cleo’s mother and stepfather spoke for the first time since their four-year-old daughter was rescued on Wednesday.

In a short statement issued by the police, Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon said that they were “humbled by the love and support” they received from “not only our local community but the whole of Western Australia and across the country”.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the rescue of our daughter Cleo Smith.

“In particular, we would like to thank WA Police, all those involved in the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends.

The statement added: “We are so thankful that our little girl is back within our arms and our family is whole again. As we try to get on with our lives, we ask that you respect our privacy”.

Jesinta Franklin deletes post that questioned whether Cleo would have been found if she was Indigenous

09:39 , Celine Wadhera

Model Jesinta Franklin deleted a social post that questioned whether Cleo Smith would have been found if she were Indigenous.

In an Instagram Story posted shortly after Cleo was found on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Franklin wrote: “Without taking away from the joy of finding a missing child alive and well, I can’t help but think about the disparity that exists in this country between missing children who are white and indigenous children when it comes to the visibility and coverage of the case,” News.com.au reported.

The Story continued: “I have read so many heartbreaking stories of missing indigenous children that garner hardly any media coverage or the social media coverage that a case like Cleo’s did.

“I have no doubt the widespread broadcasting of information in regards to the case assisted the phenomenal efforts of the WA police force in locating this beautiful little girl and reuniting her with her family.”

While Instagram Stories remain live for 24 hours, News.com.au reported that as of Thursday morning it was no longer visible, noting that the 30-year-old had faced backlash for her post, some of it racially charged.

In 2019 it was reported that despite accounting for just three per cent of the local population in Western Australia, Indigenous people made up 17.5 per cent of all unsolved missing persons cases in the area.

Detectives return to the scene of the crime

08:37 , Celine Wadhera

Two of the detectives who busted through alleged abductor Terence Darryl Kelly’s front door to rescue four-year-old Cleo Smith have returned to the scene of the crime.

Detective Senior Constables Kurt Ford and Drew Masterson arrived at the property on Friday afternoon, where they met with colleagues and forensic officers.

The Tonkin Crescent home remains under police guard, and continues to be searched for evidence. The pair of detectives did not enter the property.

(Getty Images)

Specialist police officers work with Cleo Smith to build victim statement

07:31 , Celine Wadhera

Two child specialists, accompanied by two detectives, arrived at Cleo Smith’s family home on Friday morning, to work on building the four-year-old’s victim statement, Perth Now reported.

The news website reported that this was the second time that specialist officers had spoken with the young girl about what transpired over the 18 days following her disappearance, and it is understood that they spent about an hour with Cleo.

On Thursday, the detectives on the case, who are working to build a case against alleged abductor Terence Darryl Kelly, advised Cleo’s parents not to ask their daughter about the ordeal, to avoid tainting her memory.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine said: “We have given them advice around that. And that must be incredibly hard for them.

“We certainly appreciate their assistance and cooperation with that.”

Adding: “Ellie and Jake couldn’t have been more cooperative and more understanding of the police work that has gone on.

“We want to see a successful prosecution at the end of the day for the person responsible.”

Police yet to interview Cleo Smith

06:09 , Namita Singh

The police are yet to interview Cleo Smith in the probe about her abduction, said Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch, adding that they’ve go to be “really careful” with the four-year-old.

“We wanted to give them time as a family, that’s really important. We will be talking to Cleo but we have to do it very carefully. We’ll try to get information out of her about those 18 days – that’s a really hard, slow process and it is OK if she doesn’t want to tell us.”

Western Australia Premiere Mark McGowan poses with police officers after speaking at a press conference in front of the Carnarvon Police Station on 4 November 2021 in Carnarvon, Australia (Getty Images)

Terence Darrell Kelly winks at media during prison transfer

05:19 , Namita Singh

The man charged with the abduction of Cleo Smith winked at the media while being moved to a maximum-security prison, reported news.com.au.

Terence Darrell Kelly was being transferred from Carnarvon to Perth, while being surrounded by heavily armed prison squad officers. Photos later showed Mr Kelly offering a wink to media as he boarded the plane.

The Western Australia Department of Justice confirmed his transfer. “Officers from the Department of Justice’s special operations group will undertake the escort and transfer of the prisoner from Carnarvon to Perth,” it said.

Terence Darrell Kelly boards a plane after being taken into custody by members of the Special Operations Group at Carnarvon airport on 5 November 2021 in Carnarvon , Australia (Getty Images)

‘I’m really stoked’: Helicopter pilot describes moment Cleo was found

04:48 , Namita Singh

A 22-year-old helicopter pilot, who spent hours searching for Cleo, said that his “heart stopped” when he learnt that the four-year-old had been found unharmed.

“I never really lost hope during this time... and now that they’ve found her it’s just amazing,” Dave Ammann told the West Australian.

“I’m stoked, I’m really stoked. The whole town is.”He said he couldn’t believe when he was told that Cleo was rescued as “you don’t expect stories like these to have happy endings”.

“There really aren’t any words to describe how we are feeling.”

Cleo Smith is carried inside a friend's house by her mother on 4 November 2021 in Carnarvon, Australia (Getty Images)

Police trying to establish movement of accused in Cleo Smith's abduction case

04:27 , Namita Singh

The police will now be shifting the focus of the investigation to tracking the movement of a 36-year-old suspect days before Cleo Smith was rescued from inside a house in Carnarvon.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde said that the police were not sure if Cleo had been inside the home for all 18 days since her disappearance from her parents’ tent at the Blowholes campground.

“That’s still something that we’re going through and trying to establish,” he was quoted as saying by ABC News.

Police are now asking people from across the town in WA’s Gascoyne region to supply all the CCTV footage from a day before the alleged abduction to 2 November, when Cleo was found.

“Now that we have knowledge of a suspect, I’m asking businesses and people within Carnarvon to provide to the investigative team any CCTV that they might have between Friday the 15th and Tuesday the 2nd,” Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine said yesterday.

Cleo Smith is carried inside a friend's house by her mother on 4 November 2021 in Carnarvon, Australia (Getty Images)

Man wrongly identified as Cleo Smith abductor intends to sue Seven News

03:40 , Namita Singh

A man wrongly identified as the abductor of Cleo Smith plans to sue Seven News.

Terry Flowers told Ngaarda Media that he was in the hospital with his baby when he was told that he had been identified as the kidnapper of the four-year-old, who was found in the small hours of Wednesday morning after 18 days of search.

“My sister rang me and told me they’ve got my photo up for the person who took the girl,” he said. On seeing his photo on a social media post, Mr Flowers went to the local police station for help. While the post was taken down, it was picked up Channel 7.

Mr Flowers says that he went into the police station again where he got a panic attack and had to receive medical treatment. “I ended up getting more upset and I had a panic attack in the police station.”

While on Wednesday night, Seven News published an apology for the mistake, Flowers says he still wants to bring a legal claim against them.

“I want them to do their job more seriously, and professionally and I’m gonna end up suing them anyways, cause it’s not the right thing for them to be doing,” he said.

Karratha father speaks out about the wrong identity ordeal linked to #CleoSmithfound He plans to sue!https://t.co/MxUYNRLlOT pic.twitter.com/Tbh5NHupHc — Ngaarda Media Pilbara (@ngaarda) November 4, 2021

Police who found Cleo Smith applauded at local pub

02:03 , Liam James

Locals to a Carnarvon pub gave a spirited round of applause on the arrival of the large team of police officers who helped find Cleo Smith.

The 50-strong team of officers packed the bar as Commissioner Chris Dawson gave them a debrief on what could be the biggest case of their careers.

Constable Kurt Ford, among the officers, said: “I don’t think we had really any expectations going in — we didn’t know what we were going into.

“If anything, our expectations weren’t great. It was an emotional experience going in, and it was a good result.

“I just saw a little girl sitting there and didn’t think about anything else than picking her up.”

Western Australia Premiere Mark McGowan poses with police officers after speaking at a press conference in front of the Carnarvon Police Station (Getty)

Dash cam captured moment police close in on Terry Kelly

01:22 , Liam James

A dashcam image has emerged which shows the moment police closed in the man suspected of kidnapping Cleo Smith.

Terry Kelly, 36, was charged with a string of offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.

In a grainy screengrab of dashcam footage, police can be seen surrounding the abducter. The operation took place in front of shocked onlookers.

“It was like a high speed chase first, there was one car and then police cars,” Deane Mitchell told 7NEWS on Thursday.

“([ thought] something’s going on, that’s not right.”

(7NEWS)

Cleo Smith’s classmates ready to welcome her back to school

00:46 , Liam James

Classmates of four-year-old Cleo Smith are excited to welcome her back to school whenever she feels ready.

Parents said their children were as concerned as the adults by Cleo’s disappearance.

“When Cleo came back it was really overwhelming. Very happy,” said Joseph Nguyen, the father of a child at her school.

“The town is just like a whole family. To us everyone in town is family,” he said.

“All the children in the class are very happy and waiting for her to come back and she will be very happy as well.”

Denim French, another parent, said explaining the situation surrounding Cleo’s disappearance to the children was “a bit awkward”.

He said he focused on the positive aspect: her return.

“Just such a big relief. It has been great,” he said.

“For the community to feel whole again, to have that worry — it was a really tough couple of weeks — so I think everyone is very buoyant now.”

‘Luckiest town in the world’ welcomes Cleo Smith home

Thursday 4 November 2021 23:49 , Liam James

The people of Carnarvon have rejoiced at the return of Cleo Smith after she was missing for 18 days.

Some cried tears of joy in the quiet town of around 5,000 as the four-year-old was reuinited with her family.

Local resident Leticia Andreoli, whose son is in the same class as Cleo ath St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic School, said: “Walking around town, it feels like this cloud has been lifted.”

Sign by Carnarvon welcomes four-year-old’s return (ABC News)

‘My name is Cleo'

Thursday 4 November 2021 21:45 , Liam James

Listen to audio from the moment police found Cleo Smith:

Forensic teams search house where Cleo was kept

Thursday 4 November 2021 20:58 , Liam James

Police forensic officers have been seen searching the home in Carnarvon, Western Australia, where Cleo Smith was kept when she went missing for more than two weeks.

Forensic officers prepare to gather evidence (EPA)

A cordon was put in place around the property in the Brockman suburb of Carnarvon (AP)

Thursday 4 November 2021 20:02 , Liam James

How the hunt unforlded day-by-day, from 16 October to Wednesday:

Thursday 4 November 2021 19:15 , Liam James

A man has been charged over the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Western Australia.

Terry Kelly, 36, was charged with a string of offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.

He appeared at Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and is due to appear again on 6 December.

Police said the man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offences related to the abduction.

Thursday 4 November 2021 18:28 , Liam James

A Missing Person poster for Cleo Smith outside the police station in Carnarvon, Australia has had a ‘FOUND’ sticker placed over it (EPA)

Australian news outlet sorry for identifying wrong man as Cleo Smith abduction suspect

Thursday 4 November 2021 17:52 , Liam James

Seven West media issued an apology for identifying the wrong man as the main suspect in the Cleo Smith abduction case.

Local reports said that around midday on Wednesday, 7NEWS published an article on their website with two images of an Aboriginal Australian man they identified — incorrectly — as the 36-year-old who was taken into custody by the West Australian Police in connection with Cleo’s abduction hours earlier.

The news site had taken the images from Facebook.

However, just before midnight, Seven West, owner of the site, published an apology online. The statement read: “Earlier on Wednesday 7NEWS wrongly showed images of a man that were incorrectly labelled as the person under arrest over the disappearance of Cleo Smith. These were removed promptly, but 7NEWS apologises for the error.”

Thursday 4 November 2021 17:09 , Liam James

“The moment Cleo was rescued”. From Western Australia police

Thursday 4 November 2021 16:34 , Liam James

A neighbour says he observed the suspect in the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith acting strangely, including buying nappies just two days before police swooped to rescue the missing Australian girl, leading to some calls online that he be rewarded for this information.

Henry Dodd lives on the same street where Cleo was found alone but “alive and well” in a locked room in Carnarvon, Western Australia.

In an interview with Australia’s 7 News, he said: “The other day, I think it was Monday, we saw him buying Kimbie’s in Woolworths but we didn’t click on why he was buying them or who he was buying them for. Up until now…”

He added: “He’s been acting a bit strange lately. He will get in his car, drive that fast. He doesn’t have his dogs at the front [normally], he has his dogs out the back, but through this week he had his dogs out the front and he has been acting weird.”

Thursday 4 November 2021 15:47 , Chiara Giordano

Madeleine McCann’s parents say they have been given “hope” by Cleo Smith being found.

The four-year-old’s case was labelled “Australia’s Madeleine McCann” due to similarities to Madeleine’s disappearance during a family holiday in Portugal 14 years ago.

Kate and Gerry McCann are reportedly “thankful” that Cleo has been found well, a source close to the family told the Sun.

How police found missing four-year-old after 18-day search

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:40 , Chiara Giordano

Police searched for Cleo Smith for 18 days before she was found.

Here’s a timeline of how the hunt for the missing four-year-old unfolded day by day:

Expert says community and ‘great, old-fashioned police work’ instrumental in finding Cleo Smith

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:10 , Chiara Giordano

Xanthe Mallett, a criminologist at Australia's Newcastle University, said finding a victim of stranger abduction alive after more than two weeks was rare.

"Sadly, they're normally killed quickly, usually during the first three hours," Ms Mallett said.

The Carnarvon community's willingness to help police find Cleo was probably a key factor in the investigation's success, she said.

Police had offered a one million Australian dollar (£545,000) reward for information, but do not expect the money will be claimed.

"I always thought that this was going to be somebody with local connections because it was somebody who knew that campsite, so the fact that she was so close to that campsite and so close to Cleo's home wasn't a surprise to me," Ms Mallett said.

Police "engaged so well with that community and had them on board, they had the whole community's eyes on everyone, reporting anyone suspicious. I think that was really key in this investigation - just great, old-fashioned, boots-on-the-ground police work.”

Landmarks lit up blue to celebrate Cleo Smith’s return home

Thursday 4 November 2021 13:40 , Chiara Giordano

Wednesday was the first full night Cleo Smith spent at home with her mother, Ellie Smith, stepfather Jake Gliddon and her baby half-sister Isla Gliddon since the family's ordeal began.

As they slept, public buildings in the Western Australia capital Perth were illuminated with blue lights to celebrate the success of the police investigation.

In Carnarvon, balloons were raised on buildings and signs were posted welcoming Cleo home.

The hashtag #CleoSmith has also been trending on Twitter since Wednesday, with a picture posted by police showing a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed drawing nearly 54,000 "likes".

Specialist child interviewers travel 560 miles to Carnarvon

Thursday 4 November 2021 13:10 , Chiara Giordano

Specialist child interviewers have travelled 560 miles to Carnarvon from the state capital Perth to interview Cleo Smith as the police investigation into her alleged abduction continues.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde, who is leading the police inquiry, said of the interview: "The main concern around that is Cleo's welfare.

"We have experienced people that will undertake that and it'll take as long as it takes. We'll sit down with the family and work out the appropriate time.”

Police would not comment on whether Cleo was interviewed before Kelly was charged.

Cleo Smith ‘back to laughing, bubbly self’

Thursday 4 November 2021 11:56 , Chiara Giordano

Cleo Smith is said to be back to her “laughing, bubbly” self as she played in the backyard of her family home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine, who was among the team of officers who rescued the four-year-old on Wednesday, said he was “amazed” at how well-adjusted she was.

“I can only see her on the outside, but from that point of view, I'm amazed that she seems to be so well-adjusted and happy, and it was really ... heartwarming to see that she's still bubbly and she's laughing," he said.

"I'm sure that it has had an impact, but just to see her behaving quite naturally like a four-year-old girl should do and just enjoying being in the presence of her little sister and her family was good.”

Mr Blaine was part of a four-member police team that used a battering ram to smash into a locked house in the town of Carnarvon in the early hours of Wednesday to rescue Cleo.

The lights were on and she was alone playing with toys in a house less than a 10-minute drive from her own, police said.

Thursday 4 November 2021 10:49 , Eleanor Sly

Police have released an audio recording of the moment missing four-year-old Cleo Smith was found at a house in Western Australia.

An officer can be heard saying “I’ve got you bubby, you’re alright” as another asks the child “What’s your name, sweetheart?”

After being asked a third time, the child finally responds: “My name is Cleo.”

Chiara Giordano reports:

Listen to the audio of the moment Cleo Smith was discovered

Thursday 4 November 2021 10:31 , Eleanor Sly

"My name is Cleo." pic.twitter.com/xiy59x4kjP — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 4, 2021

Cleo Smith: Madeleine McCann’s parents say story ‘gives them hope’

Thursday 4 November 2021 09:32 , Eleanor Sly

Madeleine McCann’s parents have said they have been given “hope” after the four-year-old Australian girl was found alive on Monday after being missing for 18 days.

Cleo Smith was found “alive and well” on Monday after vanishing from her parent’s tent on a camp site in the town of Carnarvon, Western Australia. The disappearance triggered a massive search which led to police recovering the child in a home more than 60 miles away from the campsite.

The four-year-old’s case was labelled “Australia’s Madeleine McCann” due to similarities to Madeleine’s disappearance while holidaying in Portugal 14 years ago with her family.

Thomas Kingsley has more:

Thursday 4 November 2021 09:06 , Eleanor Sly

A man has been charged over the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Australia.

How did the police find Cleo Smith?

Thursday 4 November 2021 08:54 , Eleanor Sly

The police search for Cleo involved looking across land, sea and air, with reconnaissance planes used to search sparsely populated areas.

ABC reporter Evelyn Manfield revealed what the extensive search operation had consisted of, saying police were “up in the air, on horseback, using drones to forensically map every area inch-by-inch looking for clues”.

Police even went through hundreds of bags of rubbish on the side of a road covering a 600km (373 mile) stretch of Western Australia,

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde revealed how police had to go through “hundreds of thousands” of bit of evidence and testimony.

“We had to sift through a lot of information. The statements of the 100 people who were at the campsite, CCTV footage, data from phones...” he said.

A A$1m (£540,000) reward for information on Cleo’s whereabouts was also offered to the public by authorities.

Thursday 4 November 2021 08:22 , Eleanor Sly

Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl allegedly abducted from her family’s tent at a coastal campsite in Western Australia, has been found alive and well after 18 days of intense search efforts.

Investigators raided a house in the early hours of Wednesday morning, finding the child alone and unharmed to the jubilation of her parents and all involved in the hunt.

A 36-year-old man has since been taken into custody.

Joe Sommerlad has more:

Rescue news: ‘Australia is rejoicing’

Thursday 4 November 2021 07:57 , Eleanor Sly

News of Cleo’ Smith’s rescue has been welcomed by Australians.

The country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, tweeted that it was “wonderful, relieving news” and posted a picture of Cleo beneath the caption “A moment for great joy.”

Meanwhile Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, wrote on Instagram: “Our family is whole again.”

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson, who broke down in tears at the news Cleo had been found, said: “I think Australia is rejoicing.”

“To find a little girl - a vulnerable little girl - after 18 days. You know, obviously people think the worst, but importantly hope was never lost,” the he added.

Cleo Smith ‘just delightful’ says police detective

Thursday 4 November 2021 07:20 , Eleanor Sly

Detective Sergeant Cameron Blaine, one of the officers who found Cleo, said that the four-year-old was aware and alert when she was discovered.

Detective Blaine told reporters about how relived he had felt to find that the child was alive and well.

“It was amazing to see her behave like a normal four-year-old child would,” he said.

He added that he had been to see Cleo and that she was “bubbly and laughing” and playing in her backyard.

“She was eating an icy pole, she told me it was very sticky to eat, she was just delightful.”

The police went on to add that the family would be counselled on the next steps in the investigation.

Suspect in Cleo Smith abduction to be interviewed today

Thursday 4 November 2021 06:17 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The 36-year-old man who is in custody in connection with the Cleo Smith abduction case is expected to be charged today and will be interviewed by the police, officials say.

Meanwhile, the lead investigators in the case have urged the public to refrain from spreading “wild” conspiracy theories on social media.

WA Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch told the media that the man was taken to hospital twice as a precautionary measure after he was injured in custody, before being taken back to the Carnarvon police station, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The interview process is expected to continue on Thursday afternoon, it said.

Seven News issues apology for wrongly identifying an Indigenous man

Thursday 4 November 2021 05:18 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Seven West media issued an apology for wrongly identifying an Aboriginal man as the main suspect in the Cleo Smith abduction case.

Four-year-old Cleo Smith was reunited with her family on Wednesday.

Local reports said that around midday on Wednesday, 7NEWS.com.au published an article on their website with two images of a person they identified — incorrectly — as the 36-year-old Carnarvon man who was taken into custody by the West Australian Police in connection with Cleo’s abduction hours earlier.

The media platform had taken those images from Facebook.

However, just before midnight, Seven West published an apology online. The statement read: “Earlier on Wednesday 7NEWS wrongly showed images of a man that were incorrectly labelled as the person under arrest over the disappearance of Cleo Smith. These were removed promptly, but 7NEWS apologises for the error.”

The community members in Carnarvon pointed out their mistake on social media.

Pilbara-based First Nations broadcaster Ngaarda Media said that the wrongly accused man has contacted the police for this false information.

“A man who has been wrongly accused has been harassed online due to misinformation. Because people jump the gun when they look up Facebook, they put in [his name] straight away,” they posted.

WA police release audio of moment Cleo was found

Thursday 4 November 2021 04:41 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Police have finally released the audio of the moment four-year-old Cleo Smith was found by officers locked in a bedroom at a Carnarvon house.

An officer can be heard saying: “We’ve got her, we’ve got her” and then another officer says, “Hey, bubby, come here. I’ve got you, bubby, you’re alright.”

In the audio, the WA police detective senior sergeant Cameron Blaine then asks Cleo, “What’s your name, what’s your name? What’s your name sweetheart?”

"What's your name, sweetheart?"



WA Police have just released audio of the moment they found Cleo Smith in a locked house.



MORE: https://t.co/NuHXmGuUj0



Full story, 6pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/tSCZYKcoAb — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 4, 2021

The four-year-old can be heard saying: “My name is Cleo.

“Your name is Cleo”, “Hello Cleo”, the officers respond.

Cleo Smith found through ‘hard police grind’

Thursday 4 November 2021 01:45 , Alastair Jamieson

Western Australia state government had offered a $1 million reward for information to find Cleo but authorities do not expect it to be claimed, it was reported on Thursday.

Authorities have not said exact what intelligence led officers to find the girl.

Police Minister Paul Papalia said the breakthrough had not been sparked by a chance sighting but rather “hard police grind”.

“From the moment this investigation began, the Western Australian police force conducted themselves to the absolute highest level of professionalism,” he told 7 News.

Suspect ‘off to hospital again’ says police chief

Thursday 4 November 2021 00:56 , Alastair Jamieson

Western Australia Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the suspected kidnapper of four-year-old Chloe Smith was “assisting” detectives — but it’s still unclear if he is fit to be interviewed amid reports he has been injured.

“He’s gone off to hospital again this morning,” Mr Blanch told Sunrise on 7 News.

“The important thing for police, if we’re going to interview someone about offences as serious as this ... we will need them in a condition where they have had a rest, they’re in a good mental state, they’ve been fed.

“So, we’ve got to make sure we give them the best opportunity to answer questions and that’s to ensure that the court process is validated if we get to that point.”

Police officer involved in Cleo Smith rescue missed son’s graduation

Wednesday 3 November 2021 23:53 , Rory Sullivan

One of the officers involved in the rescue of Cleo Smith had missed his son’s school graduation, the police minister has said.

Western Australia’s police minister Paul Papalia praised the four officers, noting that one of them had missed his son’s leaving event.

“He told us last night a story, he’d apologised to his son and his son said to him, ‘Dad, what you’re doing is way too important’, and it is an incredible thing to see,” Mr Papalia said.

Cleo Smith spends first night back with family

Wednesday 3 November 2021 23:32 , Rory Sullivan

Four-year-old Cleo Smith has spent her first night back with her family, after going missing for a total of 18 days.

Western Australia deputy police commissioner Col Blanch told the 2GB radio station: “(Cleo’s parents) had a small amount of hope but I’m pretty sure they thought they were never going to give her a cuddle again.”

“I’m pretty sure they all slept in the same room, just cuddling all night.”

Cleo Smith suspect ‘attacked’ in custody

Wednesday 3 November 2021 23:08 , Rory Sullivan

The man suspected of kidnapping four-year-old Cleo Smith was hospitalised after being attacked in custody, reports have suggested.

Another prisoner is thought to have beaten up the 36-year-old after learning who he was, according to the Australian media.

The alleged attacker’s mum told Daily Mail Australia: “As soon as he heard this bloke was arrested over that little Cleo, he blew up, beat him black and blue.

“I tell you what, he got a real hiding... my son had to be taken out in shackles,” she added.

Cleo Smith to be given time with family before police ask her disappearance

Wednesday 3 November 2021 22:41 , Rory Sullivan

Western Australia police will give Cleo Smith time with her family before they ask her about what happened during her 18-day disappearance, the force’s deputy police commissioner has said.

Col Blanch told the 2GB radio channel that she spent last night with her family for the first time

WA Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch tells @BenFordham police want to give Cleo time to be with her family, before they begin asking her questions. #CleoSmith — Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) November 3, 2021

Residents describe man taken into custody over Cleo Smith disappearance

Wednesday 3 November 2021 22:25 , Rory Sullivan

Neighbours have described the 36-year-old taken into custody by police in Australia as an overweight man with long black hair.

Speaking to ABC News, one resident, who lives near the home where Cleo Smith was rescued, said she had seen him coming and going from the property over the past two weeks.

“I just saw him in and out, by his house,” she said.

Madeleine McCann’s parents have ‘hope’ after rescue of Cleo Smith

Wednesday 3 November 2021 22:05 , Rory Sullivan

The parents of Madeleine McCann have “hope” after the rescue of Cleo Smith in Western Australia, a family source has said.

Speaking to the Sun, they said: “Kidnapped children can be found, this case is proof and gives Kate and Gerry and all those other families of missing people hope.

“They never stop hoping for that happy and positive news.”

Madeleine, 3, disappeared from the family’s hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

Police minister to speak about rescue of Cleo Smith

Wednesday 3 November 2021 21:41 , Rory Sullivan

Western Australia’s police minister will soon speak to ABC News about the rescue of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

After going missing in mid-October, she was found alive and well during a police raid in the town of Carnarvon, dozens of miles from the spot where she disappeared.

Police Minister Paul Papalia about to speak to @abcnews Breakfast about the rescue of little Cleo Smith pic.twitter.com/RBeQiOntCk — Cecile O'Connor (@CecileOConnor) November 3, 2021

‘Incredible’ moment four-year-old was found

Wednesday 3 November 2021 19:38 , Rory Sullivan

For those who missed it, here’s a piece by Maroosha Muzaffar on a police officer’s description of the moment he found four-year-old Cleo Smith inside a locked house in Carnarvon, Australia.

Cleo Smith rescued after 18 days

Wednesday 3 November 2021 18:55 , Rory Sullivan

Here’s my colleague Zoe Tidman with an overview of today’s events:

Wednesday 3 November 2021 05:06 , Namita Singh

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the news that Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl who went missing from her family’s tent at a campsite in Australia 18 days ago, has been found alive and well.