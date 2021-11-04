Cleo Smith: Police release audio of moment they found missing four-year-old

Chiara Giordano
·1 min read

Police have released an audio recording of the moment missing four-year-old Cleo Smith was found at a house in Western Australia.

An officer can be heard saying “I’ve got you bubby, you’re alright” as another asks the child “What’s your name, sweetheart?”

After being asked a third time, the child finally responds: “My name is Cleo.”

The youngster had been playing with dolls inside a room with the light on at the time, according to police.

Cleo disappeared from her family’s tent at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod in the early hours of 16 October, triggering an extensive search by land and aerial crews, along with roadblocks and CCTV footage.

The youngster was found safe on Wednesday after police raided a locked house in Carnarvon, a town about 62 miles south of the campsite and just two miles from her family home.

Terry Kelly, 36, appeared in court on Thursday charged with a string of offences, including forcibly taking a child under 16.

Police said the man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offences related to the abduction.

He has been remanded into custody and is expected to appear in court again on 6 December.

After meeting her family, state premier Mark McGowan said Cleo was a “very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl” and looked “very well adjusted”, considering her ordeal.

Specialist child interviewers are expected to speak to the youngster, authorities said, while her parents have been instructed on how to talk to her to preserve her memory.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Read More

Cleo Smith news — live: Suspect to be charged today as investigators warn against spreading ‘wild theories’ online

Cleo Smith: Footage shows moment missing four-year-old was rescued 18 days after disappearance

Missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, found alive by police in locked house two weeks after disappearance

Cleo Smith timeline: What happened to the four-year-old who went missing for 18 days?

Man charged with abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith

Neighbour says Cleo Smith suspect was seen buying nappies and ‘acting weird’

Madeleine McCann’s parents say Cleo Smith story ‘gives them hope’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Four-year-old Australian girl found by police after 18-day search

    Police in Western Australia confirm that a four-year-old girl was found "alive and well" on Wednesday, sparking elation more than two weeks after she disappeared from her family's tent during a camping trip. Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch says the girl Cleo Smith was found alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was believed to have been abducted 18 days ago.

  • A year after son was shot and killed, mother sues Tallahassee Housing Authority

    More than a year after a man was shot and killed at Springfield Apartments, a mother is suing the Tallahassee Housing Authority, which owns it.

  • Who are the two ministers locking horns over the Brexit fish wars?

    It’s the clash between Boris Johnson’s Brexit bulldog and Emmanuel Macron’s pro-EU attack poodle. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, and Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, meet today for crunch talks over French access to UK fishing grounds. Paris’ threats to snarl up British trade remain firmly on the table, as does the UK’s insistence that they will hit back with legal action and tit-for-tat enforcement on French boats. The pugnacious Brexit negotiator and the slim, softly spoken Europe m

  • Missing 4-year-old found alive in Australia

    Australian police rescued Cleo Smith, who was missing for 18 days, from a suburban home in Western Australia and a suspect is in custody for her disappearance.

  • WHO Europe chief voices 'grave concern' about COVID rebound

    A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organization’s regional office said Thursday. Dr. Hans Kluge said case counts are beginning to near record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of “grave concern.” “We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence,” Kluge told reporters from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse judge stops proceedings, fumes about media criticism

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court

    A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

    Agung Parameswara/GettyHeather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.She was charged in a 2017 indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and obstruction of justice, in connection with the 2014 murder of her mom, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, according to the Chicago Tribune.The indictment, unsealed Wednesday

  • 'Subway Jared': A look at Jared Fogle's time in Bloomington and his criminal case

    A look at the trials of Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, Russell Taylor, head of his nonprofit foundation, and Taylor's ex-wife, Angela Baldwin.

  • ‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

    The husband had just returned home from a bar after midnight, police said.

  • Man accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend who he claimed sold her to a sex-trafficking ring, police say

    Police say John Eisenman killed his daughter's boyfriend last year after he learned that he "may have been the one responsible for her sale."

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Kyle Rittehouse trial live updates: Juror could be booted from trial for joke

    Follow along for live updates on day four of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha.

  • Dramatic video shows suspect jumping off bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.

  • Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

    Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail. The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

  • CVS director of organized retail crime explains how professional thieves are stealing $2,000 from stores in just 2 minutes

    Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.