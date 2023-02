Cleotha Henderson: suspect in Eliza Fletcher murder pleads not guilty

(Independent)

The man charged with kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher has pleaded not guilty.

Cleotha Henderson, who has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence, entered the plea on Friday morning.

Ms Fletcher was out for a morning run in early September when she disappeared. Her last known sighting involved her being pulled into a car near the University of Memphis.

Mr Henderson was arrested on 4 September, two days after Ms Fletcher disappeared. Her body was located the following day behind an abandoned house.