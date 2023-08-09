Clergy call for resignation of Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor

Clergy members are calling on Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor to resign over what they call a lack of accountability among officers in the department.

“Chief Taylor continues to protect police officers at the expense of creating a culture of accountability within the department to the detriment of having an environment where officers do not feel the need to protect and serve the taxpayers who pay their salaries," said Rev. David Greene Sr., senior pastor at Purpose of Life Ministries.

Greene pointed to the killing of Herman Whitfield III, which resulted in two officers being charged. Five Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers and a recruit trainee were called to Whitfield’s parents' home April 25, 2022. During that interaction, police tased and handcuffed him naked and face down on the ground while he was in the throes of a mental health episode. Whitfield died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

He also referenced Anthony Maclin, a man shot by police after falling asleep inside his rental car with a gun in his lap in his grandmother's driveway. Maclin's attorneys said body camera footage of the shooting never showed him with the gun in his hand. He was hospitalized for 17 days and underwent six surgeries.

The clergy also are calling for transparency and accountability related to recent cases. Last week, an Indianapolis police officer fatally struck Joseph Stiger, 34, with a patrol car trying to avoid a vehicle while en route to a domestic violence call. Days later, an officer shot and killed 49-year-old Dwayne Gary Harrell, who police say was fleeing with a gun in his hand following a traffic stop. It’s unclear whether Harrell fired or pointed the gun at officers.

IndyStar has reached out to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police for comment.

The clergy also took aim at the department’s solvability rate when it comes to homicides and non-fatal shootings.

At the end of last year, 35% of the 226 killings in 2022 were what police consider "cleared." A case is cleared if an arrest is made, or if a killing is declared accidental, self-defense or a murder-suicide. A handful of killings that occurred in 2022 have since had an arrest. Most recently, Dominique Bryant, 32, was arrested in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old J'Mel Dowdell.

This article will update.

