Clerical error blamed for dismissal of 7 charges in Tamaqua assault case

Aug. 11—TAMAQUA — Assault charges against a Coaldale man were dismissed Tuesday after the arresting officer failed to appear at the defendant's preliminary hearing because of a clerical error.

Timothy M. Morales Sr., 49, of 270 E. Water St., was scheduled to appear in district court to face two felony counts of aggravated assault, four misdemeanors of simple assault and one misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

After waiting about 25 minutes, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Foose asked Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer to continue the hearing because she did not know why the arresting officer, Tamaqua police Patrolman Karl Harig, was not present.

"I have absolutely no idea what is going on," Foose told the judge.

Morales' attorney, Jeffrey Markosky, of Mahanoy City, objected and asked Bayer to dismiss the charges due to the absence of Harig and witnesses for the prosecution.

Bayer granted Markosky's request and dismissed all seven charges.

Foose told the court that prosecutors will be refiling the charges soon.

Contacted after Bayer's ruling, Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs said Harig was not available and confirmed the charges would be refiled.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said a miscommunication was to blame.

He said on the day Morales was arraigned, a hearing date was set. Harig, however, was aware then that he would be unavailable and requested continuances for this and other preliminary hearings during the time frame.

O'Pake said his department did not request a continuance as requested.

"It was an inadvertent clerical error," O'Pake said. "He (Harig) has no history of not showing up."

Harig charged Morales with an incident around 2:40 a.m. Monday, July 26, in the area of 12 S. Greenwood St., Tamaqua.

Harig said the defendant became involved in an argument with Matt Landis and Max Freeman that escalated to Morales using an object to hit the two men in the head and face, causing serious lacerations.

The victims reported that Morales may have used brass knuckles, Harig said.

Harig said Morales fled the area and was located by another officer in an alley behind the Tamaqua High Rise. He told the officer "they came after me; I was defending myself."

Officers searched the area where Morales was apprehended but were unable to find a weapon, Harig said.