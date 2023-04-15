Clerical error freed ‘dangerous’ Charlotte murder suspect, prompting community alerts

A murder suspect turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County jail on Saturday after an apparent clerical error led to his release Thursday night, Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jaylan Noah Davis, was released based on a court order that showed his charges had been dismissed in court that day, McFadden said in a statement late Friday.

In alerting the community, McFadden said Davis should be considered “dangerous” and urged anyone who saw him to call 911.

Saturday morning, McFadden said Davis was again being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Prosecutors on Friday notified sheriff’s officials of the erroneous court order, the sheriff said.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property, according to jail records. Details of his case weren’t available Saturday.

“Our deputies and local law enforcement officials are working diligently to locate Mr. Davis and return him to custody,” McFadden said late Friday. “This is an unfortunate situation, but one we hope to rectify as quickly as possible.”

On Saturday, the sheriff said he was grateful no one was harmed, “though I am sure it was an emotional roller coaster for the families involved.

“Our criminal justice system will never be flawless, but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly,” he said.