Clerical Sex Abuse in Germany Spiked Under German Pope Benedict XVI

Barbie Latza Nadeau
·2 min read
Tony Gentile via Reuters
Tony Gentile via Reuters

A highly anticipated report on clerical sex abuse and coverups in Germany’s powerful diocese of Cologne released Thursday identifies 202 perpetrators against 314 victims—55 percent of whom were under the age of 14. The report blames “years of chaos, subjectively perceived lack of competence, and misunderstandings” for the rampant abuse.

The 800-page report also points to a sharp rise in abuse between 2004 and 2018, said Björn Gercke, the lawyer who presented the report on Thursday. German Joseph Ratzinger was elected as Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and resigned in 2013.

Vatican’s Response to 1,000 Children Abused by Priests? ‘No Comment.’

Before that, Ratzinger headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which deals firsthand with abuse reports from outlying dioceses. There, he was criticized for downplaying the 2002 Boston Church scandal that led to the Boston Globe investigations central to the film Spotlight. Prior to that, he was the archbishop of Munich, where he signed off on therapy rather than punishment for a proven predatory priest. As pope, he took a harder line, defrocking scores of priests who had been proven abusers, but he remained silent when the choir directed by his brother, who is also a priest, turned out to be a sadistic sex camp for kids.

In 2019, six years after he retired, Ratzinger penned an editorial in which he blamed sexual freedom and the collapse of moral standards—not a church that did not properly protect children—for the problem, writing “in the 20 years from 1960 to 1980, the previously normative standards regarding sexuality collapsed entirely.”

The Cologne report parses the results of a 2018 study by the German Bishops Conference that identified 1,670 clergymen committing sexual violence against 3,677 minors, of whom most were young boys between the years 1946 and 2014, according to German state media Deutsche Welle.

The report accused a number of top church officials, including the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Hesse and the late Archbishop of Cologne Joachim Meisner, of breach of duty, but gives a pass to the current archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, who commissioned the report but who was widely criticized for censoring the release of a preliminary report last year. Speaking ahead of the report release, Georg Baetzing, the president of Germany’s Bishops Conference, called Woelki’s suppression of the first report a “disaster” and said Woelki had “completely failed as a moral authority.” The investigation however did not find he breached his duties.

The German church currently pays victims of clerical sex abuse around €5,000 “in recognition of their suffering” as well as therapy bills.

The report released Thursday is a second report and was published by an independent law firm against Woelki’s recommendation. Following the report, Woelki said the clergy named in the report would be dismissed. “What we have seen shows clearly there was a coverup,” he said. “I am ashamed.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Auckland Café Kicks Out Racist Customer Attacking Chinese Family

    A man was recently filmed going on a racist tirade against an Asian-New Zealander family inside a coffee shop in Auckland. Siblings Fiona Yang, 18, and Felix, 21, both born and raised in Auckland, were ordering food with their mother at the Humble Villager café in Epsom when they were suddenly targeted by another customer, reports NewsHub.

  • Elizabeth Hurley Looks Just Like Her Mom in This New Throwback Photo

    Few people in this world have supermodel good looks—but it seems that practically everyone in the Hurley family could grace the cover of a magazine. In a new Instagram post for U.K. Mother’s Day, model and actor Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of herself and her 80-year-old mother, Angela Hurley, and they look exactly alike. Read on to see just how striking the resemblance between Hurley and her mother really is—and find out which other member of the family could be the model’s twin. And for more uncanny resemblances, check out Kelly Ripa and Her Mom Look Exactly Alike in These Throwback Photos. The supermodel praised her lookalike mother for being “wondrous.” From their gleaming smiles to their striking blue-gray eyes, Hurley and her 80-year-old mother share more than a few physical similarities in this undated photo posted to Hurley's Instagram on March 14.However, it was her mother’s guidance throughout her life that Hurley was lauding her for most. “Happy Mothers Day to every mother in the world. I have been blessed to have a wondrous mama and I give thanks for that every day. I’ve been a mother myself for 18 glorious years and my mother has guided me through every stage of parenthood. All hail our mighty mothers,” Hurley captioned the photo of herself and her mom. And for the latest celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Hurley has been candid about her extremely close relationship with her mom in the past. After Hurley posted a set of photos of herself wearing only a white bikini bottom and open-front sweater to Instagram in January, former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan suggested that the pictures had been snapped by Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley, calling her "thirsty and creepy." However, Hurley was quick to point out that it was actually her mother who’d been behind the lens. “Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not,” Hurley tweeted. And for more close moms and daughters baring it all, See Model Paulina Porizkova and 74-Year-Old Mom Show Off Their Abs. Hurley’s model son also shares a striking resemblance to his mother. The family genes are strong among the Hurley clan, but it’s not just Elizabeth and her mom who share supermodel good looks. Damian, a model and actor who’s starred alongside his mom on E!'s The Royals, also bears an uncanny resemblance to his mother.“all hail all mamas everywhere. especially mine because she’s supreme. happy mama’s day xxx,” Damian captioned a photo of himself and his mom on March 14. And for another famous kid who's strutting their stuff, Here's Your First Look at Kobe Bryant's Daughter's Modeling Debut. Damian’s also effusively praised his grandma on Instagram. On April 26, 2020, Damian also sang his grandmother’s praises in a sweet snap of the pair. “happy birthday to my best friend in the world! 80 has NEVER looked this good I love you Grandma xxx,” he captioned the photo. And for more celeb kids in the spotlight, Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson's Son Is Following in Their Footsteps.

  • Two People Rescued From Fort Funston Cliff In San Francisco

    Andria Borba reports on one person suffering an injury during a San Francisco Fire Department rescued two people from a Fort Funston cliff (3-17-2021)

  • German archbishop offers to resign after Church abuse cover-up report

    The Archbishop of Hamburg offered to step down on Thursday after a report named him among several senior officials in Germany's Catholic Church to have breached their duty in handling sexual abuse cases over decades. In an 800-page report into the handling of abuse cases in the archdiocese of Cologne between 1975 and 2018, criminal lawyer Bjoern Gercke said he had found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims, mostly under the age of 14. The team of lawyers who carried out the report said there were 75 cases in which church officials had failed to carry out their duty although it cleared the Archbishop of Cologne who had commissioned the investigation.

  • Abigail Cowen’s Guide to Earth-Tone Eyes and an Effortless Red Lip

    Abigail Cowen's go-to beauty look is all about sensitive skin care and warm tones that work for her.

  • I Refuse to Wear Sandals With Heels—Here Are My Favorite Flat Ones to Buy

    Cute and comfortable.

  • Ron DeSantis Is Very Pleased With Himself

    The much-criticized and combative Florida governor has survived the Covid pandemic and Donald Trump. And that makes him unique in the GOP.

  • A Man Was Arrested Outside Of Kamala Harris’ House With A Rifle & Lots Of Ammunition

    Police arrested a man outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to CNN. Officers arrested and charged 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio, TX, and a rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle. Officers responded “at approximately 12:12 p.m., to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW, in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by U.S. Secret Service,” a spokesperson for D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said. According to internal police bulletins, Murray was a former Army drone operator who was experiencing “paranoid delusions,” and said he was going to D.C. “to take care of his problem.” Murray had an “AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.” He has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. The U.S. Secret Service detained the man before police arrived, the Secret Service told CNN. A new intelligence report the Biden administration delivered to Congress on Wednesday warned about the rising threat of white supremacy and domestic terrorism, according to The New York Times. In light of the January 6 riot by pro-Trump extremists at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are on high alert. The FBI has charged more than 300 people in connection with the riot, including members of far-right groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. The Capitol Police has extended National Guard deployment on Capitol Hill as a result of continued threats. This is also far from the first time Vice President Harris has faced threats of violence and intimidation — as a Black and South Asian woman, she faces an inordinate amount. While Murray’s political affiliation is as-of-yet unclear, both former President Donald Trump and his supporters have lobbed plenty of insults her way, with him calling her “nasty,” “horrible,” and a “disaster,” among other things. She is also a top target of online harassment. And in October 2020, a Maryland man was charged with threatening to kidnap and kill her and then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory. BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem”https://t.co/YsHImTIjMs @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bbb2dUd85P— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 17, 2021 Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?On Kamala Harris, Colorism & Who Gets To Be FirstThe Kamala Harris Vogue Cover Ain't ItThe Rioters Weren't All "Blue Collar MAGA"

  • Cherokee County Sheriff Gives Pass to Another White Guy Having a ‘Bad Day’

    Megan Varner/GettyThe Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is having a bad day.In a Thursday statement, Sheriff Frank Reynolds tried to explain why department spokesperson Jay Baker pinned Tuesday’s massage parlor shootings on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day”—saying Baker was also having a tough time.“Comments made by Cherokee County Sheriffs Office Captain Jay Baker have become the subject of much debate and anger,” Reynolds said. “In as much as his words were taken or construed as insensitive or inappropriate, they were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect.”Reynolds added that while “there are simply no words to describe the degree of human suffering experienced” on Tuesday, “Captain Baker had a difficult task before him, and this was one of the hardest in his twenty-eight years in law enforcement.”Robert Aaron Long is accused of killing eight people during a shooting rampage at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night.Been sitting outside Cherokee SO asking what’s next after spokesman Cpt Jay Baker said spa shooter had “really bad day”as he killed 8 ppl,deleted FB acct w “Chy-na”virus post.Minutes ago,support statement for Baker,”regret”for heartache his words may have caused. No FB MT:@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dK51zqkSiE— Nicole Carr (@NicoleFCarr) March 18, 2021 During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay the killings, telling reporters Long attributed it to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”“He was pretty much fed up and had been kind of at the end of his rope,” Capt. Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department. “Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”Police said Long, who was caught two hours after the shootings and allegedly confessed, insisted he didn’t intentionally target people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. On Thursday, Atlanta Police revealed Long has previously frequented at least two of the parlors he attacked.And the fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.Making matters worse, The Daily Beast found several photos on Baker’s personal Facebook page in which he promoted T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.”And while Reynold’s statement does acknowledge the fury sparked by Baker’s comments, he seemed to glide over the deeper issue and ignored Baker’s own racism entirely.Newlyweds’ Romantic Night at Atlanta Massage Parlor Turned to TerrorNoting that he has known the captain “for many years,” Reynolds noted in his Thursday statement that Baker has “personal ties to the Asian community and his unwavering support and commitment to the citizens of Cherokee County are well known to many.” (As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Baker’s adopted brother, a Georgia Superior Court judge, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.)“On behalf of the dedicated women and men of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office we regret any heartache Captain Baker’s words may have caused,” Reynolds concluded.Shortly after the statement, the sheriff’s office told WSBTV that Baker will no longer act as a spokesperson for Long’s case as the department pending an internal review.The racist t-shirt Baker was promoting—which, until the company’s website went offline, was being advertised for $22—includes a yellow biohazard symbol.“Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30, 2020 photo of the shirt.In another April 2020 post that includes a photo of the t-shirts, Baker also wrote: “Love my shirt...Get yours while they last.”Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & GodThe shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, an apparel company owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County. Deadline Apparel was also selling a T-shirt that featured a bat spreading its wings alongside the words: “Eat less bats.” Behind the bat was a picture of an open white takeout box with a pair of red chopsticks inside, with the phrase “No thank you.” The “Eat less bat” t-shirt was also sold for $22.Weeks after Baker promoted the anti-Asian shirt on his personal social media, Deadline Apparel received a coronavirus-related $15,600 Paycheck Protection Program loan. While the loan—meant to provide support for small businesses during the pandemic—is relatively small, it was glaring given the company’s apparent willingness to produce racist products.Baker, Deadline Apparel, and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Redistricting data may be ready a month early, in old format

    States under pressure to redraw congressional and legislature districts but facing a delay in the release of the needed data may be able to get the numbers in an outdated format in August, more than a month earlier than the planned date for their official release, a U.S. Census Bureau official said Thursday. The redistricting data will be available in mid-to-late August, but they will be in an older data format that may be difficult for some states to work with since they require extra steps to be taken to make them usable, Al Fontenot, the bureau's associate director of decennial census programs, told a Census Bureau advisory committee. The Census Bureau recently announced that the deadline for releasing the redistricting data would be pushed back from the end of March, the date required by law, to the end of September because of delays caused by the pandemic.

  • Goldman eyeing JetBlue's credit card business: WSJ

    Goldman is competing against Barclays PLC, which is the current issuer of JetBlue's credit cards and is in talks with the low-cost airline to hold on to the deal, the report said. JetBlue's contract with Barclays does not end for roughly another three years, and the airline may decide to stick with the British bank, according to the report.

  • San Francisco's Chinatown reckons with Atlanta attacks: 'I don't feel safe anywhere'

    In a city flooded with reports of violence, leaders say the Asian American community has been left to fend for itself A San Francisco police officer stands guard on Grant Avenue in Chinatown on Wednesday. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The morning after the Atlanta spa shootings, a man struck an elderly Asian woman on San Francisco’s Market Street in a seemingly unprovoked attack. Over the past few months, the Asian American community in the San Francisco Bay Area has been inundated with reports of attacks like these – from robberies to burglaries to deadly assaults. So when eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed after a shooter sought out three Asian-owned businesses in the Atlanta area, many in the Bay Area Asian American community were all too familiar with the pain and fear that followed. “It’s so stupid,” Betty Louie, the adviser to the San Francisco Chinatown Merchants Association, said. “I’m able-bodied. I’m OK, I’m safe. But I’m afraid to go and do my afternoon walk. I don’t feel safe anywhere at this point.” ‘We knew it was only going to get worse and it was only a matter of time before something like this happened,’ said Max Leung, a local organizer. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Police investigators have warned that it was too early to determine if the shooting was racially motivated. But for many, the shooting in Georgia was tragically unsurprising, the expected culmination of unchecked anti-Asian hate throughout the country that is only now making its way into public awareness. “We knew it was only going to get worse and it was only a matter of time before something like this happened,” said Max Leung, a local community organizer. The shooting took place the same day that Stop AAPI Hate, a not-for-profit coalition, released a report documenting nearly 3,800 anti-Asian incidents of hate during the pandemic, a number that experts believe to be just a fraction of the true total. California, the state with the biggest Asian population, had the largest percentage of reported incidents, with 1,691. In the Bay Area, an 84-year-old Thai man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, was killed in a seemingly unprovoked attack in San Francisco at the end of January. Several Asian elders were assaulted in Oakland’s Chinatown in February. And last week, a 75-year-old man from Hong Kong died in Oakland after being robbed and assaulted by a man police said had a history of victimizing elderly Asian people. San Francisco police on Wednesday said they had arrested three men suspected of assaulting a 67-year-old man inside a Chinatown laundromat last month. The city’s police department said it would be increasing patrols in Asian neighborhoods. In San Francisco’s Chinatown, where foot traffic is slowly beginning to return after a year of shelter-in-place and pandemic-related economic downturn, the local merchants have a WeChat channel where they warn each other of perceived dangers and imminent robberies and assaults. To Jennifer, a Chinatown shop owner who asked not to disclose her last name out of fear for her safety, that was really all they could do to keep each other safe. Her own shop has been burgled several times in snatch-and-grab attacks: a group of kids would enter and overwhelm her and then run out with items before she could stop them. When she’d call the police, there were never any repercussions. “I got so scared,” she said. “I feel hopeless. Even when you call the cops, it doesn’t work out. How do you feel? Nobody can help you. I’m trying to go get a gun license. I need something here. I don’t know what I will do.” ‘You just have to defend yourself. All Chinese people, they just have to get together and do something,’ said Jennifer. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images For many in the community, the frustrating part is that crimes like these burglaries aren’t being defined as hate crimes, even though the community has seen the same individuals returning to Chinatown to rob the same stores, ultimately targeting a certain population. In Oakland, prosecutors recently charged a man in connection with the killing of a 75-year-old man from Hong Kong who police said “has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people”. “They know Chinese people, they know on Stockton Street, the old senior citizens, they know they can’t fight back,” Jennifer said. “Right now, I’ve started to realize this: nothing is fair,” Jennifer said. “You just have to defend yourself. All Chinese people, they just have to get together and do something.” At the beginning of the pandemic, Leung started the SF Peace Collective to patrol Chinatown and protect the older people and women who were getting attacked. Though many talk about the hate in terms of the pandemic and the anti-Asian rhetoric of “kung flu” and “China virus”, Leung said the violence had begun well before March 2020. After the shooting, he just felt numb, he said. “I don’t have any tears left to cry any more,” Leung said. “I’m just crying on the inside now. One of my friends said it best yesterday: she said she feels alone. Even at these Asian solidarity rallies and marches, it’s just us. The community feels so alone and so vulnerable.” The shooting occurred the same day that Stop AAPI Hate released a report documenting nearly 3,800 anti-Asian incidents of hate during the pandemic. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Leung is sick of the mental gymnastics people go through to not acknowledge when Asians experience hate. “The fact that he claimed to have a sex addiction, and yet targeted only Asian sex workers, tells me he fetishized Asian women,” Leung said of the Atlanta shooting. “All of that is racist.” A few weeks ago, Leung had a gun pulled on him while he was patrolling Chinatown. He’s getting death threats. He’s afraid to leave his house, but he knows he has to, so when he does, he does it with heightened anxiety. “I’m just tired,” Leung said. “I’m tired of having to prove that we face discrimination. I’m tired of having to prove that we belong. I’m tired of having to prove that we’re allies. I’m tired of having to apologize for speaking up. I’m tired of being gaslighted. I’m tired of the victim-blaming, of the oppression Olympics. I’m tired of thinking of others while nobody else is thinking about us. I’m tired of having to have to internalize the pain. I’m just so tired.”

  • Congo security forces vote in upcoming presidential poll

    Security forces in the Republic of Congo were casting their ballots on Wednesday ahead of presidential elections in which veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso is frontrunner.

  • Photos show what Europe's 3rd COVID-19 wave looks like as hospitalizations mount and Italy enters another lockdown

    Much of Europe has lagged behind the US and the UK in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine due to supply shortages.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Brazil hits record COVID-19 deaths

    Just as Brazil’s fourth health minister in the span of a year is set to start his new job, the country reported a record COVID-19 death toll.2,841 deaths tallied on Tuesday is Brazil’s worst yet and last week, it led the world in fatalities.Meanwhile, new health minister nominee Marcelo Queiroga pledged to continue controversial policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has downplayed the severity of the disease.''Policy belongs to Bolsonaro’s government, not to the Health Ministry. The Health Ministry executes the government's policy.''Queiroga asked Brazilians to wear masks and wash their hands at a press conference on Tuesday, but stopped short of endorsing social distancing or lockdowns.Queiroga will begin by meeting with his predecessor, Eduardo Pazuello who left office under pressure as fatalities surged.Pazuello was criticized for his lack of public health expertise, and rubber stamping Bolsonaro’s decisions.He also endorsed the use of anti-malarial drugs to treat COVID-19, a treatment disputed by many health care providers.The two ministers before him quit in the span of a month last year in part because they would not endorse anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.In a newspaper interview over the weekend newcomer Queiroga criticized the use of the drug.However, he also said that lockdowns are not necessary, which supports Bolsonaro's stance, in defiance of most public health experts.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party