Cleric's supporters try to storm Baghdad's government zone

·1 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr attempted to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone government area Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament held session on the resignation of its speaker.

Associated Press journalists saw those supporting al-Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them. They managed to break through a security barrier on a bridge leading to the heavily fortified zone but got no farther.

Al-Sadr’s bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government. His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shiite groups from forming a government.

With ensuing rallies, clashes with security forces, counter-rallies and a sit-in outside parliament, the government formation process has stalled.

Al-Sadr has been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals since the vote.

Parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of Speaker Mohammed Halbousi, rejecting his resignation request. Halbousi was originally elected a candidate by parliamentarians backed by al-Sadr. Al-Sadr’s 73 lawmakers resigned last June to protest the political deadlock.

Meanwhile, four Katyusha rockets landed near parliament during the session, the Iraqi military and security officials said. The U.S. has often accused Iranian-backed militia of firing rockets into the Green Zone.

The officer of caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in a statement said security forces were pursuing the assailants who fired the rockets, and asked protesters to remain peaceful.

Recommended Stories

  • China former top graft buster indicted on bribery charges

    A former top graft buster at China’s ministry for intelligence and counterintelligence has been indicted on bribery charges, just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Wednesday's indictment of Liu Yanping, who headed the State Security Ministry’s branch of the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection was a further reminder of Xi’s vow to attack corruption “amongst both the flies and tigers.” On Friday, former deputy police minister Sun Lijun was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve on charges of manipulating the stock market, taking bribes and other offenses.

  • US Embassy in Russia tells Americans to leave the country

    The U.S. Embassy in Russia is urging Americans in the country to leave and warning U.S. citizens to not travel to Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a call-up of 300,000 reservists to aid depleted forces in Ukraine. The embassy said in a security alert on Wednesday that Russia may prevent U.S. citizens from…

  • Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp

    At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks.

  • Clashes in Baghdad streets as parliament votes

    STORY: In August, Baghdad saw two days of intense street fighting, the worst the Iraqi capital has seen for years.The crisis amounted to a power struggle between the powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and mostly Iran-aligned Shi'ite parties and paramilitary groups.Both sides have tried to exert their control over formation of a new government since an election in October.The struggle began with political moves in parliament and the judiciary went to the streets as Sadr withdrew from the political process and staged protests during the summer, and then degenerated into violence at the end of August.It has left Iraq, which is reeling from years of war, sanctions, civil strife and corruption, without a government for the longest period since the 2003 U.S. invasion which toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

  • Huge crater next to power transformer in Kharkiv

    STORY: Ukrainian police and military were at the scene and searching through the rubble on Wednesday and debris from a damaged power transformer were also visible.Local authorities reported earlier four attacks on the city of Kharkiv that lead to power outages.The report followed a rocket attack on Kharkiv on September 9 in which at least 10 people were wounded. Ukrainian officials said that attack was revenge for its forces' successes on the battlefield against Russia.

  • Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations

    One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Wolpe -- whose congregation includes liberal Democrats and hundreds of conservative Iranian Americans -- is far from alone in facing such challenges. In some cases, divisions are becoming more pronounced as midterm election season heats up, leaving clergy to keep the peace while still meeting the spiritual needs of all of their members.

  • An off-duty Massachusetts National Guard member aggressively confronted a tour bus full of senior citizens thinking they were migrants

    In a livestream of the pursuit, the off-duty officer slammed US immigration policy and referenced DeSantis' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

  • Trump Sidelines $3M Attorney And Inspires Hilarious Twitter Speculation

    "Obviously this means the lawyer must have given Trump actual legal advice," mused one social media wit.

  • The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document-digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special-master review

    The Justice Department asked for one more day to choose someone to digitize the 11,000 files for the special master in its Mar-a-Lago investigation.

  • Zelenskyy announces "good news" from front line in near future

    Some good news from the front should be expected in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address on Sept. 27.

  • First new Russian military recruits already in Ukraine, says President's Office

    The first Russian reinforcements, called up as part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization”, have already been deployed to Ukrainian battlefields, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych told former Russian lawyer Mark Feygin on his YouTube show on Sept. 27.

  • Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray

    New satellite imagery of one of the world’s most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. Witnesses in Eritrea this month told The Associated Press that people including students and public servants are being rounded up across the nation and sent to fight in the new offensive.

  • Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast to go down in history as example of killing own soldiers Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:50 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the actions of the Russian army in Donetsk Oblast are prime examples of the most cynical murders of their own soldiers, and that the mobilisation in the Russian Federation was mainly a way to gain new cannon fodder.

  • New Book Reveals How Close Trump Came To Firing Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Over Twitter

    The then-president's daughter and son-in-law were reportedly unaware of the very public way they were about to be canned from their White House roles.

  • German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

    The Kremlin said claims of Russian involvement in the Nord Stream incident were "predictably stupid and absurd."

  • Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'

    "I think the chances of his deescalating are close to zero," Robert Baer, a former CIA case officer, told CNN on Tuesday.

  • Iran's hardline president to address nation as unrest spreads

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Hardline President Ebrahim Raisi planned a television address to the nation on Wednesday amid a tide of anti-government unrest in Iran, with protesters chanting "death to the dictator" after the death of a young woman in police custody. Despite a growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs, and in some cases, live ammunition, social media videos showed Iranians persisting with protests, often calling for the end of the Islamic clerical establishment's more than four decades in power. Still, a collapse of the Islamic Republic seems remote in the near term since its leaders are determined not to show the kind of weakness they believe sealed the fate of the U.S.-backed Shah in 1979, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

  • Why Germany and the US Are Stalling on Modern Tanks for Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and Germany remain stuck on efforts to send battle tanks to Ukraine, as officials contend with logistical issues and Europe’s own defensive requirements, along with concern about escalating tensions with Russia, according to people familiar with the discussions.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilizati

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits To Absurd GOP Priority If They Win Back House

    The Florida Republican pretty much summed up what the GOP has become, said critics.

  • Putin’s Military Draft Is Unpopular. So What?

    Putin isn’t the first Russian autocrat to spark protests with a mobilization. But history suggests it takes more than that to start a revolution.