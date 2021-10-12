Cleric's supporters celebrate elex results in Iraq

Associated Press
Five Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce gunbattle with militants fighting against Indian rule in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Monday, officials said, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks. Police and soldiers cordoned off a forested area in southern Surankote area following an intelligence report that militants were present there, said Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman. As troops launched a search operation, militants opened heavy gunfire that critically wounded an army officer and four soldiers, Anand said.