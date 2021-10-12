Cleric's supporters celebrate elex results in Iraq

Hundreds of supporters of Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr celebrated Monday night in Baghdad the first results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, in which al-Sadr emerged as the front-runner.

