Cleric's supporters celebrate elex results in Iraq

Reuters

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it disagreed with comments by new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that Japan's sovereignty extended to a chain of islands known by Tokyo as the Northern Territories, and that they were in fact part of Russia. "We do not agree with such a statement," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "This is Russian territory, and Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed its political will on different levels to continue dialogue with Japan to find solutions to the sensitive issues that remain on the agenda."