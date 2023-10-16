Clerk arrested for selling alcohol, tobacco, THC products to children at Georgia service station

A service station clerk has been arrested after deputies say he was selling alcohol, tobacco, and CBD/THC vapes and gummies to minors.

On Friday, October 13, Oconee County investigators served a search warrant at the Oconee Fast Mart service station located at 1961 Hog Mountain Road.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says the clerk responsible for the sales, Jatinkumar Patel, 62, was arrested on one misdemeanor count of the sale of alcohol to minors, two misdemeanor counts of the sale of tobacco to minors, and multiple felony counts of the sale of schedule one narcotics.

The sheriff’s office says they have received many complaints about the sale of contraband to minors at the business, but past investigations were not able to develop enough evidence for criminal charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming.

Though many products containing CBD and hemp are legal to sell if they don’t exceed a prescribed amount of THC, investigators say the ones that were being sold at the store contained much higher doses of THC than legally allowed.

