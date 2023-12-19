Clerk of Courts assists with purchase of new sheriff's cruisers

Dec. 19—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts April Daniels presented a check to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi to help buy eight new Dodge Chargers for his department.

The Clerk of Courts in Ohio administers the Title Office in each county, and Ohio law allows the clerk to expend money for various projects, passing through the County Commissioners Office.

Last July, the Ashtabula County Commissioners approved a $351,000 increase in the Sheriff's Office budget in order to allow for the purchase of the vehicles.

"We're very appreciative of the clerk of courts using some of the title funds that are paid by county residents to then be reinvested into our county," County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. "This provides some relief to our county's general fund."

The money from these titles is made possible by the citizens of Ashtabula County who have titled cars, trucks and boats.

"About 40,000 title-related documents are annually processed by a staff of six hard-working employees in the Clerk of Courts Title Department," Daniels said. "I feel it is appropriate that we assist our sheriff with his fiduciary responsibility to serve and protect these same citizens of Ashtabula County."

During routine vehicle checks, several vehicles — from model years 2016 and 2017 — were found to have holes in the frames, making them unsafe, Niemi said.

With the additional funds provided by Daniels, ACSO was able to purchase eight new vehicles.

"I am very appreciative of her help," Niemi said. "We had several cruisers that needed to be replaced and these additional funds made that possible."

Daniels said, "I am very pleased to be able to help him keep law and order."