Clerk killed in Franklinton gas station robbery attempt as city reports 50th homicide

Saiesh Veera, 24, was working as a gas station clerk when he was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

A 24-year-old gas station clerk was killed early Thursday morning during an attempted robbery in Franklinton, Columbus police said, marking the 50th homicide reported in Columbus in 2023 and an uptick in violence compared to last year.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. Thursday at the Shell gas station, located at 1000 W. Broad St. The clerk, who was identified as Saiesh Veera, was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Several witnesses who were in and around the gas station when the shooting took place are being questioned by detectives.

Columbus police also released an image from the gas station's surveillance cameras showing the person they believe to be the suspect. Anyone with information on that person's identity or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Victim was well known in Columbus-area cricket community

According to information posted in an online fundraiser by a friend of Veera's, money is being raised so his body can be sent back to India, where his mother still lives.

Veera had come to the United States to pursue higher education, according to the online information, and was going to be able to quit his job as a clerk in a few weeks.

"He came to the USA like any other middle-class guy with aspirations and uplift (sic) his family situation as his father passed away two years ago," the fundraiser said. "He was always willing to help people in all situations and was such a sport on the cricket field."

The fundraiser said Veera is well known in the cricket community in Columbus and was a "brilliant cricketer and a great friend."

More than $42,000 had been raised within the first hour the fundraiser was posted online Thursday to help with the costs of sending Veera's body overseas.

Franklinton killing is the 50th in Columbus this year

While homicides dropped about 33% in Columbus from 2021's record high of 205 deaths to 140 deaths in 2022, the city's pace of violent deaths is above where deaths were in 2022 at this point in the year. As of April 20, 2022, there had been 30 people killed.

In 2021, the city's 50th homicide was reported on April 4.

On Thursday, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said the "uptick in violence" is "truly disturbing."

"We have to stay vigilant, bringing to bear the totality of our tools and resources to face this challenge head on," he said.

Ginther noted there were eight homicides in the first three months of the year related to domestic violence incidents and were not random, which speaks to the importance of the city's comprehensive safety strategy. In January, Ginther and other city leaders had touted the 2022 declines in homicides and other violent crimes as proof the city's strategies are working.

"We are doing our part to make sure our streets are safe, including standing up the city's first-ever Office of Violence Prevention, but we need everyone in the community to step up and do their part."

Ginther also said the city will continue to invest in youth programming, police recruit classes and other initiatives.

Newly appointed Director of Public Safety Kate Pishotti said the violence is "unacceptable" and "clearly driven by easy access to guns."

Pishotti said Columbus police have already taken 1,000 guns off the street in 2023, outpacing the number of firearms seized in 2022.

"Our detectives are working non-stop to get violent criminals off our streets, solving 66% of this year's homicides and another 15 homicides from previous years," Pishotti said. "This is thanks to great police work and increased help from the community. We ask our neighbors to continue to provide these critical tips to investigators, not only after violent crime has occurred, but also before, to help us prevent another tragic, avoidable loss of life."

