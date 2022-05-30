Clerk pistol-whipped and robbed at 7-Eleven in Fresno, police say

A convenience store clerk in southeast Fresno was pistol-whipped and robbed early Monday, according to police.

Two men entered a 7-Eleven on Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue about 2:45 a.m. and struck the clerk with a handgun while demanding money, Lt. Bill Dooley said in an email.

The clerk opened the register and one of the men took out the cash, placing it in a red bag, police said.

The men left the store and drove off in a four-door sedan, Dooley said. Video surveillance of the incident was obtained but had not been released to the public, he said.