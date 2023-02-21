Clerk shot after confrontation with man, Fresno police say. Suspect also accused of robbery

A store clerk at a gas station was shot in the stomach Monday night following an argument and a robbery, Fresno police said.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. at Ashlan Avenue and North Fresno Street at the Gulf gas station when the clerk was shot once by a man, police said.

The clerk was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

The violence followed a confrontation between the suspect and the clerk, police said. Trueba Vega said the shooter was also suspected of robbing the store.

He fled on foot after firing the handgun, she said.

He was with two others, both women, who stayed at the scene after the shot rang out, police said.

Officers detained both of the women, Trueba Vega said, but the shooter remained at large.

Police investigate an armed robbery with the clerk being shot at a Fresno gas station at Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.