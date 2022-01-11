Clerk stabbed at Mystic convenience store

Jan. 11—MYSTIC — A convenience store clerk suffered non life-threatening knife wounds Monday night after Stonington police say he was stabbed by a customer.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries after the 8:30 p.m. incident at the Mobil convenience store at 56 Whitehall Ave., also known as Route 27.

Capt. Todd Olson said the clerk was injured during a disturbance with a man at the store. Police took the assailant into custody and charges are pending. Police were investigating the incident late Monday night.