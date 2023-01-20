Clerk threatened with knife during robbery of east-side Sioux Falls convenience store

No arrests have been made yet following a burglary of a convenience store just after midnight on early Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at a convenience store on the 2200 block of East Sixth Street in Sioux Falls. Sam Clemens, the Sioux Falls Police Department's public information officer, said a suspect entered the store and threatened the clerk with a knife.

The suspect ended up taking cash and leaving, Clemens said. There were no injuries in the incident.

While the police department doesn't give figures for how much cash was taken, Clemens said it was a "misdemeanor amount," indicating that under $1,000 was stolen.

