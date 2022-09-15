A convenience store clerk was threatened with a knife and punched in the shoulder by her alleged assailant during a robbery Wednesday morning, police said in reports released Thursday.

The incident happened in the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 277 South around 4:30 a.m., police said. The clerk reported a person came into the store demanding money from the register. When she did not comply, he reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with the weapon.

When she did not open the register, the man reportedly punched the clerk in the shoulder. The suspect fled before police arrived.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Clerk threatened with knife, punched during robbery, Abilene police say