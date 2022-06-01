Clerk at YC store arrested after fight, pulling gun

Jun. 1—A clerk at an ampm store in Yuba City was arrested Friday night after an encounter with juveniles that led to a fight with an 18-year-old that ended once the clerk appeared to pull a gun out to threaten those involved.

According to Sutter County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Scott Smallwood, a woman known to the individuals involved in the incident had four teens go into the store to get drinks around midnight. He said three were underage and a fourth was 18.

In videos of the incident posted on Facebook, the ampm clerk, identified as 39-year-old Jerry Eugene Mann, is heard yelling at the teens to get what they came for and leave nearly as soon as they entered the store.

"You guys want to get what you're getting and let's go please, I got other things to do," Mann is heard saying on a video.

He can be heard on a video saying that the teens were acting "suspicious." Smallwood confirmed that Mann was yelling at them to get out of the store due to "suspicious reasons."

The teens continued to yell back and forth with Mann as they were browsing the store, with one saying, "We're buying s**t man, chill the f**k out."

Mann shortly thereafter confronted one of the individuals, 18-year-old Samuel Halterman, after he continued to claim they weren't going to buy anything, according to the video posted.

In a video that showed the entirety of the fight between Mann and Halterman, Mann is seen pushing Halterman as he continued to yell for the shorter and smaller teen to get out of the store.

The two then started to fight and eventually both wrestled on the floor of the store with Halterman on top of Mann throwing punches. Mann eventually got on top of Halterman and according to the video, pulled out a handgun from his right side and pointed it at Halterman.

Smallwood said that Mann also allegedly pointed the gun at the juveniles that also were in the store. While Mann had no prior criminal history that Smallwood was aware of, Smallwood did say on Tuesday that another employee of the store made a statement to deputies that Mann was being a "jerk to customers."

After reviewing video evidence and speaking with witnesses, Mann was arrested and charged in the incident. Because Halterman was essentially protecting himself, Smallwood said no charges would be brought against the 18 year old or the other juveniles.

"Mann instigated and Mann started the fight, so at that point it became self defense," Smallwood said. "The other juveniles that were doing video, he pointed the gun at them as well. That's where the child endangerment charge came from."

Smallwood said that Mann corroborated what happened. Mann was charged with several counts related to the incident and as of Tuesday afternoon, remained at Sutter County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

According to jail records, his charges include assault with a firearm on a person, carrying a concealed weapon, and corporal injury on a child for allegedly pointing a gun at the juveniles.

The case was referred to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, Smallwood said.