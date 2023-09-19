Clerks hope to involve youth in Douglas County government

Sep. 19—SUPERIOR — Local clerks responsible for elections in Douglas County were excited to learn Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski is working to develop resources to get youth involved in the electoral process.

Godlewski was in Superior on Sept. 6 to host a listening session with local clerks and elected officials.

"One of the things that I love was that she's trying to get more youth involved in the elections," said County Clerk Kaci Lundgren. "So she's starting some programs that partner with the high schools to try to get them working at the polls, working within all the municipal clerk offices, trying to understand the background process with elections."

Godlewski is working to find funding opportunities to pay youth a small wage as incentive to work at the polls, Lundgren said.

Superior City Clerk Heidi Blunt said she's having exploratory discussions with the Career Services Center at the University of Wisconsin-Superior to begin the conversation about potentially creating an internship in her office ahead of the 2024 elections.

But it's not just internships that could involve youth local officials are exploring. Blunt said she wants her office to help with the university's "Jackets Vote" effort.

"Of course, we will be having a really busy year here next year," Blunt said. "And so, I am looking for if there is interest across the city to be engaged through election inspection and helping poll workers."

Youths ages 16 and 17 are allowed to participate as election inspectors at the polls in Wisconsin. Blunt said the training for youth election inspectors is the same as it is for election inspectors 18 and older.

"(Godlewski) said there might be a funding opportunity to pay them a small wage, so they have kind of an incentive to do that," Lundgren said.

Lundgren said she's optimistic that getting younger people involved can help get workers.

"We're often short workers, so it helps to recruit and get people interested in that process," she said. "It also helps to understand local government and how we work and review what we do and see what their tax dollars do for them."

Lundgren said the goal is to show how things are actually done so misinformation isn't spread.

"I can't stress enough the misinformation that is out there about elections," she said. "Helping people be involved in the election process — whether it's attending the public test that shows that information, being an observer at the polls, or even signing up to be a poll worker — even if it's just one election, you'll see that we follow the guidelines, and we want what's best for people and to be able to have your voice heard."

Lundgren said it's also an opportunity to see up close how democracy works.

"You can sit in a classroom and learn the history of democracy and how government works, but until you're really seeing it hands on, you're not really understanding what it does," Lundgren said. "Personally, until I started working for the county, I had no idea what a lot of these offices did. And it made me really want to be more involved."

In addition to working at the polls, Lundgren said youth can reach out to the municipal clerk where they live to job-shadow, intern, work at the polls or just observe the process to understand what goes on.

In Douglas County, the Board of Supervisors is recruiting its next group of youth board members for its Youth in Governance program.

Through the program, high school students are appointed to serve on the county board and provide supervisors with information about issues facing youth in Douglas County and what's happening in the schools.

For information on the Youth in Governance program, contact Katie Stenroos at 715-395-1365 or visit

douglascountywi.org

. Applications are due Sept. 25.