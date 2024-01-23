Clerk's offices receive state grants

Jan. 22—GREENSBURG — Thursday, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales presented the Decatur and Rush County clerks with funding to help improve local elections.

More than 60 Indiana counties will receive federal grants totaling approximately $2 million to be used for local election improvements and increased election security.

In 2023, Hoosier county clerks were invited to apply for the funding from the federal "Help America Vote Again" program "to improve the administration of elections for federal office and to enhance election technology and make election security improvements.

Decatur County Clerk Janet Howell and First Deputy Election Clerk Patricia Louagie requested a set of flag kits and signage to better mark the polls on election days ($647.90) and 12 24-inch precinct supply trollies to carry ballots and election supplies for $2,340.

Because some Decatur County poll locations have lighting issues, the grant also requested four booth lights for $459.80.

To better communicate election information to the public, the grant included $750 to pay for advertising at local media outlets.

Finally, with changing state laws and recent technology improvements, voting booths are heavier than they used to be, so $3,800 was requested to hire a moving company to deliver them before the election and store them after the elections are finished.

Each expense will be billed to the office of the Indiana State Secretary, who will pay each vendor directly.

"When I visited county clerks last year I listened to their needs and concerns and promised to help provide them with the tools and resources they need," Morales said. "Tools and resources come in all different ways. One, of course, being financial resources. I am so excited and honored to be able to hand deliver these funds to help our counties grow stronger."

Decatur's County's check was for $8,000 and Rush County's check was for $3,692.56.

As a reminder, early voting for the May primaries begins Tuesday, April 9.

In Decatur County, the early polling location for 2024 has moved from the Decatur County Courthouse to the former Washington School on S. Ireland Street in Greensburg.

In Rush County, the early voting location is on the second floor of the Rush County Courthouse.

