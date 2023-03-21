A 36-year-old Union Township man was indicted Monday on 38 separate felony charges after prosecutors said he abused a girl for several years.

Joshua Glasgow was arrested last week. He is being held at the Clermont County jail on a $500,000 bond.

He is charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and child endangering. Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said if Glasgow is convicted on all counts, he could be sentenced to up to 244 years in prison.

In a press release, Tekulve said Glasgow was forcing the juvenile to perform sex acts and collecting nude pictures of her.

"The sexual abuse began several years ago in Kentucky," the release said. Tekulve reported police have recovered videos and photos.

Glasgow's next court date is scheduled for March 30.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clermont County man abused girl for years, prosecutor says