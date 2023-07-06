Clermont County Sheriff’s Office begins death investigation of inmate, 59

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office started a death investigation after a 59-year-old inmate, who had been incarcerated for a probation violation, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Lisath, who had been housed alone, was found by correctional staff at the jail about 3:21 p.m., Sheriff Robert Leahy’s office said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

Corrections officers and medical staff at the facility immediately began lifesaving efforts once Lisath was discovered.

The county communication center was contacted at 3:21 p.m. and EMS personnel called in additional assistance. Central Joint EMS responded to the jail about 3:30 p.m. and continued lifesaving measures.

Lisath was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m.

Clermont County Sheriff’s detectives were then called in to conduct the investigation, which initially turned up no visible injuries on Lisath.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lisath’s body has been taken to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in Cincinnati for autopsy, at the request of the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Lisath was booked into the jail July 3 for a probation violation through Clermont County Common Pleas Court. His original charges were OVI (operation of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drug abuse or a combination of both) and drug possession (fentanyl-related compound, cocaine and heroin).

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is developed, the sheriff’s office said.



