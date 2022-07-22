Clermont man accused of downloading child pornography

Jul. 22—A Clermont man was accused of downloading more than 200 images of child pornography to his cell phone earlier this year, according to authorities.

Harley Hershel Payne Jr., 39, was charged with sexual exploitation of children. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Payne was originally arrested in June when investigators determined he had uploaded 15 videos and 11 "sexually explicit images of children" to three digital storage accounts, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Payne uploaded these between Nov. 29 and Jan. 29, and he was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The ongoing investigation determined he downloaded 216 images of child pornography to his phone on Feb. 1, which were stored on cloud servers, Williams said.

An additional charge of sexual exploitation of children was brought Tuesday, July 19.