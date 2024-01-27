Clermont man arrested for possessing child pornography

A Clermont man has been booked into the Lake County Jail following a child pornography investigation.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said 30-year-old Yasmany Mitchell Jarp had images of children as young as infants being sexually abused.

A press release said the images surfaced in late January when Cybercrime Task Force agents searched his home, based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents said they seized “multiple electronic devices” for further examination.

Jarp faces 11 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on $55,000 bond.

