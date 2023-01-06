Clermont man charged with child molestation

Jan. 5—A Clermont man was accused of sexually abusing a girl at a Gainesville home, according to authorities.

Joshua Donald Schandera, 38, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery with a child under the age of 16.

Schandera was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

A member of the girl's family reported it to law enforcement Feb. 19.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Schandera abused the girl between January 2017 and August 2021 at a Gainesville home. Authorities did not disclose the girl's age, and it was unclear if it was one incident or multiple incidents.

Schandera knew the girl before the allegations. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Schandera Dec. 30.

