Clermont man who shot at police and rescue workers has died at 81

CLERMONT — The 81-year-old man who shot at police and rescue workers, and was shot by an officer, has died, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Wallace Sims Wainwright died early Aug. 13.

“Preliminary reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office lists the cause of death as gunshot wound of the right flank and complications…,” a Clermont Police press release said.

The original story: Clermont officer shot 81-year-old man after he fired at firefighters, EMS, department says

The incident occurred at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 5 in Emerald Lake Mobile Home Park at 12th and State Road 50, after Wainwright's wife made an emergency call. Rescue workers had to take cover until police arrived.

Wainwright was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Wainwright was charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

“Our detectives are investigating but we are coordinating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” Lt. Malcolm Draper said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office helped by handling regular service calls during the emergency, Draper said.

