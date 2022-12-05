Clermont police seek to ID man who flashed woman jogging on bike trail

Police in Clermont are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman jogging on a bike trail last month.

Officers said the incident happened on Nov. 20 at the bike trail located near Lake Hiawatha Preserve.

The woman told police she was jogging on the trail when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police said the man “exposed his genitals to her” and the woman fled the area to get help.

The woman was not hurt and the man fled the area before law enforcement could arrive, police said.

Police said the man is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, with long brown hair and short facial hair.

Officers have been investigating but have not been able to find a suspect or make an arrest.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588, option 3; or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

