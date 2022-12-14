Clermont woman arrested on child molestation charges

Dec. 14—A Clermont woman was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13, on child molestation charges, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Rachel Barbara Wassing, 36, faces one count each of child molestation and electronic furnishing of obscene material to a minor.

Wassing showed a boy under the age of 10 explicit pornographic videos on her cell phone, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that the incident happened in June at her home.

The Sheriff's Office began investigating Aug. 1 after the boy described the incident to a family member, who then reported it to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the boy had visited Wassing's home periodically in June but added that they are not related.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Wassing's home Aug. 26 and seized several electronic devices. They obtained arrest warrants following forensic processing of the electronics and several interviews.

The Sheriff's Office declined to say what investigators found on Wassing's electronic devices because it is an ongoing investigation.

Additional charges are not expected at this time.

Wassing remained in the Hall County Jail without bond as of Wednesday morning.