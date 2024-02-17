Cleveland APL’s longest resident finally has a ‘loving’ home after 10 months at shelter

*Titan finally gets adopted*

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League‘s longest most current resident, finally has a forever home after spending more than 10 months at the shelter.

“Congratulations! The APL posted to their social media page, writing that Titan has found found a “loving home.” “Titan. as you can see, he couldn’t be happier for his photo!” they added.

*Titan after the news he’s been adopted*

According to the Cleveland APL website, Titan is an 8-year-old American Pit Bull mix. A description says Titan is “a bulky 70 pounds of pure affection and cuddles.”

He has been at the shelter since April 7, 2023.

The nonprofit had shared a video featuring Titan on its Facebook page, saying he has been passed up far too long and urgently needs to find someone to adopt him.

“He’s a goofy, fun-loving, and all-around good boy who hasn’t let being in the shelter this amount of time dull his sparkle,” the Facebook post read. “Please help him find the caring home and family he so much deserves.”

The video says Titan has been to foster homes and “they always tell me I’m a good boy. They even let me share the bed. Somehow still, no one has picked me.”

Titan’s description on the website also says that he’s an energetic dog, meaning he needs someone willing to take him on multiple walks a day.

