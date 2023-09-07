Cleveland BBB issues warning about fake N.E. Ohio car dealership
The Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning consumers who are looking to buy a vehicle online that they need to do their homework before sending out any money.
The Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning consumers who are looking to buy a vehicle online that they need to do their homework before sending out any money.
"Modern cars are a privacy nightmare," says a Mozilla Foundation report on how 25 automakers collect and use our personal data, even "intimate" details.
Automotive data website ISeeCars analyzed used car pricing of 6.5 million vehicles to determine the most and least expensive cities for buying a used car.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that a government shutdown this fall could set the airline industry back.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
The U.K. government appears to have steered out of a direct collision with the tech industry over a controversial, encryption-risking provision in the Online Safety Bill. Mainstream tech giants and smaller encrypted messaging services have been united in warning for many months that the bill poses a direct threaten to the security and privacy of millions of web users by placing a legal obligation on encrypted messaging apps to bake-in content scanning capabilities on receipt of an order by the Internet regulator, Ofcom. Security and privacy researchers, and legal experts, have also chipped in with a regular cadence of warnings that the bill's broad surveillance powers risk -- paradoxically -- wreaking major harm on web safety.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
You know you want to wear something new to the nuptials.
The United States has a goal to have 50% of all vehicles sold each year be zero-emission by 2030. According to an analysis from McKinsey & Company, achieving this goal would put 48 million electric vehicles (EVs), or 15% of all total vehicles, on the road in 2030. The news that seven major automakers, including BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, GM, Mercedes, and Stellantis, are uniting to build thousands of EV chargers in the U.S. is an encouraging step in the effort to get more EVs on the road.
Fashion anarchy is fun.
Get nearly 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $14 (a sound 60% off), a top-rated retinol serum for $15 and more.
This dermatologist-approved winner lifts away oil and dirt gently and comfortably.
This end-of-season HP laptop sale features some of the best deals we've seen in a long time. Get up to 67% off these high-end PCs.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
No more sorting or having mismatched feet — plus, they can go right from the dryer to your closet!
Try 16 scents, then use the included certificate for a full-size bottle at no extra cost.
Add it to your cart before it sells out — again!
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale for $199 at Amazon and Walmart.