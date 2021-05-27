In Cleveland, Biden seeks to seize control of economic message, sell infrastructure plan as talks drag

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden heads to Cleveland today looking to reassure Americans the economy is rebounding and sell his infrastructure plan as the White House remains in a stalemate with Senate Republicans over negotiations for a bipartisan deal.

In an economic-themed speech, Biden will counter a narrative pushed by Republicans, who have pointed to rising inflation as a sign he is moving the economy in the wrong direction with his big-spending measures.

The president will use the speech to "make a clear case that his economic plan is working," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. She said Biden will discuss "how far we have come as a country" because of the president's actions and how the U.S. is "turning the tide on the pandemic."

Biden will speak from Cuyahoga Community College, the planned site of the final campaign rally he was set to make as a presidential candidate in March 2020 before the pandemic shut down the country. It's meant to symbolize that "after 14 months of darkness, America is emerging into the light with the pandemic in retreat and our economy reopening," according to a White House official who discussed the speech on the condition of anonymity.

More: 'The clock is ticking': Democrats grow restless with Biden's infrastructure talks as Republicans float next counteroffer

Although the U.S. added a disappointing 266,000 jobs in April, below projections, the White House has stressed an average of 500,000 new jobs per month have been created in the four months since Biden took office, compared to 60,000 per month the three previous months. Unemployment claims are down by one-third, Jean-Pierre said, and wages are on the rise.

Biden will give the credit for at least some of those gains to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan he signed into law in March, but will frame that package as just the "first step." He will argue the U.S. is at an "economic inflection point," the official said, and call for "fundamental investments" in the middle class by Congress: raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, overhauling the tax code to favor "work, not wealth," and passing his combined $4 trillion in infrastructure and families proposals.

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the state of the economy during a visit to Cleveland on Thursday.
President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the state of the economy during a visit to Cleveland on Thursday.

Republicans have seized on rising inflation – a jump of 4.2% annually in April, the most in 13 years – to push back on elements of Biden's COVID-19 rescue plan, approved by only Democrats in Congress, and to fight Biden's infrastructure and families plans.

In a news conference Wednesday held by Senate Republicans, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stood in front of poster boards showing price increases for milk, bread and gas and the rising consumer price index. He said $300 enhanced weekly benefits in Biden's rescue package – increases that several Republican governors opted out of – have incentivized employees not to rejoin the workforce. He related it to his home state of Kansas, which has a large beef processing industry.

"We can't get people to come back to work," Marshall said. "So that's creating an artificial shortage of beef, which is driving up the price of meat at the grocery store."

More: 'I really had sticker shock': Will a reopening economy mean surging prices for Americans?

Sen. Rick Scott, R- Fla., warned that "excessive spending" from Biden's administration with his infrastructure and families agendas, on top of the COVID-19 rescue plan, will only make inflation worse.

"Joe Biden's got to stop this reckless spending," Scott said.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: (L-R) U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) hold a news conference about inflation on Capitol Hill on May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican senators discussed rising consumer prices and the potential effects of inflation on families and businesses recovering from the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: (L-R) U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) hold a news conference about inflation on Capitol Hill on May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican senators discussed rising consumer prices and the potential effects of inflation on families and businesses recovering from the pandemic.

Biden to frame jobs plan as a choice between workers or corporations

The White House has said the increased inflation will not be permanent and argued the families and infrastructure plans will create millions of new jobs, helping reshape the economy to compete with China.

Biden this month reaffirmed his support for enhanced benefits amid the pandemic. But in a speech he also warned "no one should be allowed to game the system." He vowed to enforce the law, stressing individuals receiving unemployment offered a suitable job can't refuse that job and keep their unemployment benefits.

More: Infrastructure talks hit snag as Republicans reject Biden's reduced $1.7 trillion counteroffer

To rally support in Thursday's speech for his infrastructure plan – trimmed down to $1.7 billion from $2.25 trillion in a counteroffer to Republicans – Biden will try to connect his infrastructure proposal to workers in Cleveland, an industrial Rust Belt city that has seen its manufacturing sector decline in recent decades.

"The president will address head-on the choice before us," the White House official said, framing it as a decision between "giving breaks to corporations and CEOs" or putting Americans to work.

Senate Republicans are scheduled to release their latest infrastructure counteroffer Thursday morning – expected to total around $1 trillion – after they rejected Biden's $1.7 trillion counter proposal last Friday.

Biden's counteroffer would keep corporate tax increases that Republicans have said they won't support under any circumstances. It would also fund home caregiving for elderly and disabled people, electric vehicle expansion and other "social infrastructure" components that Republicans oppose.

Republicans have said they only support spending on physical infrastructure such as roadways, bridges, ports, airports and broadband internet. The GOP's counteroffer is expected to be limited to these areas and propose repurposing already approved COVID-19 rescue funds to pay for it.

"This is a process," Jean-Pierre said, declining to comment on reports of the details before Republicans formally make the new offer. However, she shot down the idea of using money approved for COVID-19 relief. "There are simply not hundreds of billions of dollars in COVID relief funds available to repurpose."

Contributing: Staff writer Ledyard King. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to talk economy, jobs, infrastructure in Ohio speech

Recommended Stories

  • Alligator from Louisiana found 400 miles away in Texas

    National Park Service rangers speculate the gator floated across the Gulf of Mexico

  • Ryan Reynolds made a rare statement about his anxiety, sharing that he overthinks, overschedules, and overworks

    For the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Reynolds posted about his "lifelong pal, anxiety." He said people struggling are not alone.

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Florida high school alters 80 'immodest' yearbook photos of students

    Eighty students had yearbook photos edited without their consent to hide their chests and shoulders.

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

    AD's Newest One to Watch Minjae Kim openly explores techniques and materials from his live-work space in Queens Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong changes electoral law, reduces direct public vote

    Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The number of seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut to 20, from the previous 35.

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • Belarus' isolation grows after journalist's dramatic arrest

    Belarus’ isolation deepened Tuesday as commercial jets avoided its airspace, the European Union worked up new sanctions, and officials expressed concern for the welfare of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled off a plane that was diverted to Minsk in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking. The dramatic developments put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule and suppression of dissent — but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have. After his detention, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip on Belarusian state television late Monday, speaking rapidly to say that he was confessing to some of the charges authorities have leveled against him.

  • Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45bn

    The move gives the US tech giant the chance to expand the library of movies available on its streaming service.

  • Sanofi, GSK kick off Phase III trial for COVID-19 shot

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. The study initiated by Sanofi and GSK is one of the first late stage trials that combines tests for boosters and variants, as drugmakers adapt their strategies to deal with an evolving coronavirus. The two drugmakers, which earlier this month reported positive interim results, confirmed their double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase III study would include more than 35,000 adults in the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • RTHK: How authorities cracked down on Hong Kong's only public broadcaster

    New changes in RTHK have signalled that its fate as an independent public service may be under threat.

  • Shorthanded Myanmar in Japan for World Cup soccer qualifiers

    Missing up to 10 players who are boycotting the World Cup qualifier against Japan on Friday has ratcheted up the degree of difficulty for Myanmar against Asia’s top-ranked team. Experienced stars such as defender Zaw Min Tun, striker Kyaw Ko Ko and goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet are among the players who are refusing to participate in international matches for Myanmar in protest at February’s military coup. The struggle to assemble a team to face Japan, then Kyrgyzstan on June 11 and Tajikistan on June 15, meant that the national squad had to delay its departure to Tokyo from May 14 to 21.

  • Lobbying scandal: Civil servants must start declaring conflicts of interests, says anti-sleaze watchdog

    The interests of senior civil servants and special advisers should be published to introduce further transparency in government, a top civil servant has been told.

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.