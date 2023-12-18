Cleveland Browns have faith the team could make the playoffs this year
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
FOX 8 caught up with Browns fans in downtown Cleveland after the game for their honest thoughts on where the season is going.
FOX 8 caught up with Browns fans in downtown Cleveland after the game for their honest thoughts on where the season is going.
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
The Jets first said Wilson left with dehydration. Then they said it was a non-concussion head injury. The game was into the fourth quarter by the time they said he'd left with a concussion.
“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but got an A,” Allen said afterward. Here's what he meant, and why it should put the rest of the AFC on notice.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the players who helped fantasy managers advance with a big performance — or left them desperate for more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Here's a lesson in poor clock management.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Bills game.
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
The Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Chance Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings with no explanation on Friday.
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.
There are growing questions about the structure of the Treasury bond market and whether the way the US government funds itself is up to the task.
Software recalls delivered OTA don't require a dealer visit. Automakers are taking advantage.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
The Colts overcame multiple injuries for a huge win.