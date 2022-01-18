Cleveland Browns player facing public exposure charge in Florida





Florida authorities said Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested after allegedly exposing himself in a public area and resisting arrest from police, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said officers responded to a call Monday of a naked man near a local school when McDowell reportedly charged a deputy at the scene.

According to ESPN, McDowell reportedly charged at police "full speed with closed fist" when confronted, leaving a responding deputy injured at the scene.

McDowell slammed into the officer and punched him in the right eye and on the top of the head.

The officer later said he wasn't able to avoid McDowell's attack and use any "de-escalation tactics" against him, according to the police report.

According to Broward County inmate records, McDowell was arrested and charged with public exposure, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery of an officer.

McDowell is currently in custody and awaiting a hearing on his case as of Tuesday, according to NBC News.

This comes after McDowell, 25, has been arrested multiple times since being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The league suspended McDowell for two games following a 2019 arrest where he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault, NBC News reported.

McDowell was then sentenced to serve 11 months in jail and three years' probation after pleading guilty to the series of crimes, ESPN reported.

In a statement, the Browns said it is aware of the incident involving McDowell and is "in the process of gathering more information," NBC News noted.

"We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved," the team said in its statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."