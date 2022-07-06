Cleveland Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers
Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling breaks down why the Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield.
Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling breaks down why the Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have been the "most aggressive" team when it comes to a trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.
Seattle can't be out if they were never in and @RapSheet believes "they have never really been that interested" in Mayfield:
The #Chiefs were the third-best team in goal-to-go situations in 2021. Will the success continue with a new-look offense in 2022?
Well, it seems as though the Panthers got themselves one heck of a deal to take Baker Mayfield off the Browns' hands.
The tennis star, 27, was summoned to Australian court next month for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend last year.
Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota’s four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night. Arraez’s leadoff grounder against Joe Kelly (0-2) drove in pinch-runner Gilberto Celestino. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly, and Alex Kirilloff made it 6-2 with a two-run single.
Vice President Kamala Harris made a previously unscheduled trip on Tuesday night to Highland Park, Illinois -- the site of a deadly mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade the previous day. There, she expressed her grief at what the community had just endured and reiterated the federal government's support, not long after she again urged for more widespread government action to address gun violence. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spent about 30 minutes in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park after she spoke earlier Tuesday at the National Education Association's annual meeting.
Training camp kicks off in a few weeks and here are some of the players who will have to step up if the Browns are going to make a run at the playoffs
Velzquez picked an opportune time to hit his first home run in the big leagues in the Cubs' game against the Brewers on Monday.
Pat Kerrane profiles the fantasy outlooks of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The truth regarding Seattle’s interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains muddled, And that may be exactly how the Seahawks and/or the Browns want it. On Tuesday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said the Seahawks have never had strong interest in Baker Mayfield. On Tuesday evening, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, who recently reported [more]
A survey of 1,000 Americans by financial firm Charles Schwab found that on average, to be considered wealthy in the USA, you need $2.2 million.
Seeking to boost his standing with frustrated blue-collar voters, President Joe Biden on Wednesday will use the backdrop of a union training center in Cleveland to tell workers his policies will shore up troubled pension funding for millions now on the job or retired. Hurt politically by inflation at a 40-year high and damages wrought by the pandemic, the president is anchoring his message to workers in the former election bellwether of Ohio. The Buckeye State has been trending strongly Republican with Donald Trump easily carrying it twice, and this is Biden's sixth visit as president as he labors to personally reverse that electoral tide.
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen shared Tuesday that he has been at a rehabilitation center for mental health reasons.
A gunman opened fire on the parade, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others. 22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting Alex Young
After shots were fired, authorities say the motorcyclist crashed, and during the wreck, more ammunition was scattered across the freeway.
The nine-year-old's inventive outfits at Paris Couture Fashion Week are the mid-summer salve we need.
Controversy has followed Ezra Miller recently. Slated to lead "The Flash" film, Miller's role now faces uncertainty following grooming allegations.
We’re all losing our collective minds about the return of Y2K beauty and fashion — the return of the whale tail! Skinny eyebrows! Space buns! We’re doing it all again, and we’re doing the most. Of course, with trends working like a flat circle, it’s always interesting to guess what’s coming next. And here’s my plea: It’s time for body glitter to make its proper comeback. Glitter gets a bad rap, and a deserved one — it’s bad for the environment, it goes everywhere, all the jazz. But body glitter,
Rachel Balkovec is the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball at the helm of the Tampa Tarpons, the Low-A affiliate of the Yankees