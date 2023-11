TechCrunch

India's central bank has enforced several measures to cool down high growth in consumer credit in a move that will impact consumer spending and many startups in the South Asian market, industry executives said. The Reserve Bank of India raised risk weights on unsecured personal loans, credit card, consumer durable loans by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by 25% points to 125%. It has raised risk weights for credit card receivables for banks and NBFCs to 150% and 125% from 125% and 100%, respectively.