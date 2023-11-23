What to do in Cleveland this Christmas season

*Attached video: Tree lighting celebration kicks off holiday season at Crocker Park

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you looking for the perfect activity to do with your family and friends this holiday season? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Fox 8 News, with help from our friends at Destination Cleveland, has compiled a list of fun activities to do in and around Cleveland this holiday season.

The famous house from the beloved holiday movie “A Christmas Story” is the perfect place to stop during the holiday season.

The house is open year-round for tours and stays but is extra special this time of year.

Also, make sure to check out the A Christmas Story Museum across the street!

Click here for hours and more information.

Take a tour of Downtown Cleveland to explore the history of the city and its many Christmas traditions.

Special spots include Higbee’s Twigbee Shop, Halle Bros. Mr. Jingeling and the Sterling-Lindner Christmas tree.

Downtown Cleveland Christmas Walking Tours will be held Nov. 28 through Dec. 23. at Public Square. Click here for more details.

Frost at the Cleveland Botanical Garden is open now through Dec. 31.

Guests can experience a winterized version of the indoor and outdoor gardens to see ice arches, light installations, a tunnel of flowers, more than 500 poinsettias and more.

Krampus Night with Ohio Krampus Society will also take place on Dec. 2 from 6- 8:30 p.m. where adult guests can meet Krampus and enjoy cocktails at the outdoor bar.

Admission prices for nonmembers:

Weekday: Adult $23 / Child (ages 3-12) $16

Weekend: Adult $26 / Child (ages 3-12) $18

Admission prices for members:

Weekday: Adult $10 / Child (ages 3-12) $7

Weekend: Adult $12 / Child (ages 3-12) $9

Children 2 and under – Free

According to Destination Cleveland, families can also have breakfast with Santa on Dec. 16 and 17.

Click here for Cleveland Botanical Garden hours during the holiday season.

Downtown Lakewood will light up for its 17th annual Light Up Lakewood event!

The 2023 Light Up Lakewood celebration is free and will take place on Dec. 2 from 2 – 4 p.m. on Detroit Avenue.

There will be a parade, lighting ceremony, fireworks, a beer garden, live music and so much more!

The lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Park with fireworks at 7 p.m. at Kauffman Park.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

The City of Akron’s WinterBlast is back for its 19th season at Lock 3, beginning on Nov. 24.

According to the City of Akron, WinterBlast is Ohio’s most popular family-friendly destination for winter fun and features Northeast Ohio’s most popular spot to ice skate. The rink is also Ihio’s largest outdoor seasonal ice skating rink, according to the city.

Lock 3 will have the ice skating rink and activities including ice bikes, the Santa parade, putt-putt and more between the State St. bridge and Canal Park Stadium.

Click here for hours, activity prices and information about meals with the Grinch and Santa.

You can now visit the Cleveland Zoo during one of the most magical times of the year. More than 1.5 million lights have transformed the zoo into a winter wonderland.

Organizers say this year’s Wild Winter Lights features hundreds of dazzling displays including an Enchanted Forest and Santa’s Workshop, where guests can take photos with Santa Claus. Also, for the first time ever, two musical light shows.

Guests can enjoy the displays on foot or via drive-thru in their personal vehicles.

The Wild Winter Lights runs through Saturday, Dec. 30 on select dates from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For ticket prices and to reserve your time slot, click here.

The WinterLand Cleveland lighting ceremony is held in Downtown Cleveland on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year it falls on Nov. 25 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Cleveland Public Square.

There will be music, food, entertainment and even fireworks throughout the evening. Santa will also make an appearance!

Beginning at noon, Clevelanders will be about to take the RTA Holiday Trolley and skate on the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink.

Click here for even more WinterLand events being held all season long.

Families can visit with the jolly man in red and white on the USS Cod in downtown Cleveland.

The visit from Santa honors when the submarine’s crew, based in Connecticut in the early 1950s, used to host holiday dinners for orphans in the area.

Come Saturday, Santa plans to show up at 1 p.m. for greetings and photos, but tours begin at 10 a.m.

Families are reminded the only way to enter the submarine is via a vertical ladder.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for veterans and seniors, $8 for students and free for preschoolers. Find out more about the USS Cod docked at North Coast Harbor right here.

The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic for many! The ballet will be held Dec. 14 – Dec. 23 with tickets starting at $28.

Make sure to check out all the other holiday-themed productions at Playhouse Square this season including:

A Christmas Carol: Nov. 24 – Dec. 23

Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas: Nov. 25

Black Nativity: Dec. 1-16

The Hip Hop Nutcracker: Dec. 8

A Magical Cirque Christmas: Dec. 23

Click here for tickets and even more events.

